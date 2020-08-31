Onam 2020: Low-key Celebrations In Kerala Amid COVID-19

Onam celebrations in Kerala were muted this year due to COVID-19

People in Kerala celebrated a low-key Onam on Monday amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Big celebrations were missing this year as people largely celebrated Thiruvonam indoors to commemorate the visit of the righteous King Mahabali to the land and people he previously 'ruled'.

Adhering to COVID-19 protocols, households were adorned with extremely beautiful floral carpets and splendid feasts - Onam Sadya - were prepared on Thiruvonam today. However, the display of traditional art forms and games was not organised in villages and towns in the state.

Onam 2020: Woman makes a beautiful pookalam or floral carpet on Onam today

The Atham festival, which heralds the start of the 10-day Onam festivities, was also held in the shadow of the COVID-19 pandemic.

President Ramnath Kovind, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Vice-President M Venkaiah Naidu, Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan and Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan were among those who greeted people on the harvest festival of Onam.

Extending his wishes, Mr Vijayan had yesterday said Onam was a festival of hope and asked the people to celebrate it in line with the COVID-19 protocol. In 2018 and 2019 also, Onam celebrations were dampened by the devastating floods in parts of the state.