Happy Onam 2020: Images, Greetings And Celebrations

Happy Onam 2020 Image: Wishing you a safe and happy Onam!

Onam 2020 Greetings, Images, Quotes, Messages and WhatsApp Status: Today is the main day for Onam festivities in Kerala. This year the celebrations have largely gone online due to the restrictions in place for the COVID-19 pandemic. One may not be physically together but online platforms do give the chance to meet and greet each other virtually.

The Kerala tourism department have brought Malayalees across the world together. Nearly every day, interesting facts about Onam are being shared on their Twitter handle. Music, clothes, how to make pookalams (flower carpets) and traditional Onam Sadya or dishes for the grand feast are being posted.

Job Kurian's music is rooted in Kerala's traditional and folk music. A singer, composer and cover artist, he sets the spirit of Onam going with his flawless performance. #OnamBeyondBorders#OnamFestKerala



Happy Onam 2020 Image: Fresh flowers are a big part of Onam celebrations

Onam 2020: Wishes you can send to your loved ones

Wishing you a life as colourful as pookalams! Happy Onam 2020!

Pray that your life is filled with happiness and success! Happy Onam 2020!

Wish and your loved ones a joyful and prosperous Onam 2020!

May Onam mark the beginning of abundance and happiness in your life. Happy Onam 2020!

Warm greetings on the auspicious occasion of Onam! Happy Onam 2020!

Wish King Mahabali blesses you with all that you desire! Happy Onam 2020!

May you be showered with good luck, prosperity and good health. Happy Onam 2020

Let Maveli shine his grace upon you, let happiness bless your homes. Wishing you a great Onam 2020!

Let's celebrate the spirit of the harvest festival by decorating with beautiful pookalams, listening to the melodious Onappattus and enjoying the Sadya! Happy Onam 2020!

Wishing you a blessed and colourful life like pookalam. Happy Onam 2020 to you and your family!

Onam is a celebration of the home-coming of Emperor Mahabali. May you have a blessed year ahead. Happy Onam 2020!

Onam 2020: Greeting cards to share

Happy Onam 2020 Image: Greetings you can send

Happy Onam 2020 Image: Lighting up lives!

Happy Onam 2020 Image: The joy and festivities of the harvest festival!

Onam celebrations are muted in Kerala this year due to the coronavirus pandemic. The Kerala government is encouraging online celebrations in a bid to strike a balance between its biggest and most popular festival and the pandemic.