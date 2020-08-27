Happy Onam 2020: See Pookalam Designs, WhatsApp Wishes And More

Onam 2020 image: Onam is a ten-day harvest festival in Kerala

Happy Onam 2020 date: The ten-day Onam festivities are on in Kerala now. Onam started on August 22 and will end on September 2. Today is the sixth day known as Thriketta. No particular rituals are marked for this day but there is joy in the air as various groups organize cultural events and people visit friends and family. This year celebrations are mostly at home due to the coronavirus pandemic. The Kerala government has said no public festivities and gatherings will be allowed.

During the ten days of Onam, people in Kerala decorate their houses with pookalams - an arrangement of flowers. People also make a batter with rice flour and paint beautiful designs at the entrance of homes as a welcoming gesture.

On the eighth day of the celebrations, statues of Vamana and King Mahabali are placed in the centre of the pookalam. And on the ninth day, it is believed that King Mahabali visits houses of people. It is a most significant day and people buy fresh vegetables and start cooking the traditional meals.

The celebrations culminate on Thiru Onam (August 31) when people wake up early, offer prayers and exchange gifts with family and friends. The elaborate Sadya- the 26-item special Onam feast - is prepared on this day in all households.

During Onam, Pulikkali or a cultural programme, is very famous in Thrissur. Pulikkali or the 'Tiger Dance' is an old folk art where participants paint their bodies like tigers and dance to the rhythm of traditional percussion instruments such as thakil, udukku and chenda. Normally locals and visitors also join the revelry but this year, organisers plan to go online as large gatherings have been banned due to the pandemic.

Happy Onam 2020 image: Traditional Pulikkali or tiger dance of Thrissur (file photo)

Another famous event during Onam is Vallamkali or the snake boat race. Hundreds of boatmen row beautifully decorated boats on the Pampa river. These traditional snake boats are called Chundans. Tourists from across the world usually come to see the grand event.

The pomp and the elaborate traditional celebrations have been curtailed this year due to COVID-19 but the spirit of the festivities and of course the grand feast can be enjoyed with family members. Here's wishing you a safe and Happy Onam 2020!