Karwa Chauth: How Tahira Kashyap, Divya Dutta 'Managed' Mehndi Amid Corona

Happy Karwa Chauth: Tahira Kashyap tweeted "Happy corona free Karwa Chauth"

Karwa Chauth 2020 amid the coronavirus pandemic may be a story that you will probably tell your grand-children. The festival, observed by women for a long and happy life of their husbands, is being observed today. Bollywood celebrity and writer Tahira Kashyap and actor Divya Dutta took to Twitter and posted pictures of how they "managed" to put mehndi on their hands by themselves.

"Karva Chauth in times of corona! Honestly had set out to make snowflakes (paucity of time leads to this kind of self art) until someone pointed out why would you make coronavirus! Now blame it on my skills or mind being clouded constantly by this stupid virus happy corona free KC," Tahira Kashyap wrote on the microblogging site.

Divya Dutta's one liner was enough to tell the state of affairs on Karwa Chauth amid COVID-19. "That's all I could manage myself! Happy #KarwaChauth lovelies," she tweeted.

Food writer and columnist Amrita Raichand posted a picture of her having sargi or the early morning meal before sunrise. "...I'm serving myself this wholesome #sargi consisting of Roti, Dal, Bhindi ki sabzi, matar paneer, dahi with fruit, dried fruits, nuts, mithai and seviyyan! Hope you ate and drank enough water too! Enjoy your day and stay strong," Amrita Raichand wrote on Twitter.

Actor Esha Deol also wished women celebrating Karwa Chauth today.

Karwa Chauth festivities are be low-key like many other festivals this year due to the coronavirus pandemic. But hopefully you must have completed the preparations at home and also applied mehndi on your hands. In case you have planed a Karwa Chauth party with friends, do not forget to wear masks for safety. Mehndi and masks go hand in hand this year. Click here for a quick checklist for all you need for Karwa Chauth. Happy Karwa Chauth ladies!