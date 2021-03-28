Happy Holi 2021: Holika Dahan Wishes, Messages And Images To Share

Holi 2021: Today is Holi Dahan and Choti Holi. Wishing all a Happy Holi!

Today is Holika Dahan. It is a day when we celebrated the victory of good over evil. Holika Dahan is also called Choti Holi. This year amid the Covid-19 pandemic, there are restrictions on public celebrations to check the spread of the deadly virus. It's best to stay home and play Holi with family and friends. The Holika Dahan muhurta or time this year is from 6:37 PM to 8:56 PM today. During Holika Dahan, traditionally people gather around a bonfire. The bonfire is lit after the sun sets and religious rituals are performed around it. People also sing folklores and share Holika Dahan legends.

Holika Dahan 2021 wishes: Here's a cheerful Holi image you can share

Holika Dahan wishes, messages for Facebook, SMS, Status and Images to share

"May the fire of Holika Dahan banish everything evil around us. Happy Holika Dahan!"

Let the Hilika Dahan fire purify our hearts and bring happiness. Happy Holi!"

"May the colours of Holi add sparkle to your life! Happy Holi"

"Wish you a very happy Gour Purnima, Dol Jatra and Holika Dahan''

''Best wishes to you and your family for on Holika Dahan. Happy Holi''

''This holi be filled with sweet moments and memories to cherish for long. Happy Holi my dear!''

Holika Dahan 2021 wishes: Bright and beautiful Holika Dahan greetings to share

''Wishing everyone a very Happy Holi !Let you life be filled with joy and happiness''

''Hearty greetings to all on Holika Dahan. Let there be victory of truth over injustice. Happy Holi!''

''Holi is a very special time of year. Wish the colours oh gulal bring joy. Happy Holi''

''We wish this Holi bring hope and happiness. Stay safe and have fun with your family.

Happy Holika Dahan''

''May the fire of Holika Dahan burn our sorrows. Happy Holi!

Holika Dahan 2021 wishes: You can add your own wishes with this Holika Dahan card and share

Wish all a very Happy Holika Dahan today!