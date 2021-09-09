Happy Ganesh Chaturthi 2021: Ganpati Images, Wishes, SMS, Wallpapers, Messages, Facebook, WhatsApp Status

Ganesh Chaturthi 2021: This Ganesh Chaturthi, let's embrace love and share it with everyone

Ganesh Chaturthi, one of the biggest festivals in India, this year begins on September 10, Friday. The ten-day festival which falls in August or September is celebrated with great fervour in many states, especially Maharashtra, Gujarat, Odisha, Uttar Pradesh, and Karnataka. Ganesh Chaturthi is celebrated on Chaturthi Tithi of Shukla Paksha in the Hindu calendar month of Bhadrapada.

The Ganeshotsav festivities begin on Ganesh Chaturthi (September 10) and end after 10 days on Anant Chaturdashi, also known as the day of Ganesh Visarjan. On this day, devotees immerse idol of Lord Ganesha in a water body close by. Thousands of devotees not only visit temples and pandals to offer prayers to Lord Ganesh, but also decorate idols and place them in their homes. Devotees worship Lord Ganesha, the Hindu god of wisdom, prosperity and fortune, and seek blessings for their families.

This Ganesh Chaturthi 2021, greet your loved ones with prosperity and good fortune with these wishes and messages:

May Lord Ganesha bring you good fortune and make all your dreams come true. Happy Ganesh Chaturthi!

Let this Ganesh Chaturthi be the beginning of everything that is prosperous and inspiring.

Spread the message of honesty and love on Ganesh Chaturthi. Lord Ganesh descended on this earth to kill evil. Happy Ganesh Chaturthi!

May Lord Ganesha shower you with success in all your endeavours. Jai Shri Siddhi Vinayaka. Happy Ganesh Chaturthi!

Like the rain would bless the earth, may Lord Ganesha bless you with with happiness. Ganapati Bappa Morya!

This Ganesh Chaturthi, let's embrace love and share it with everyone. Ganpati Bappa Morya!

Wishing you and your family a new and bright beginning as we celebrate and welcome into our homes Lord Ganesha, the divine protector!