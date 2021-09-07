Ganesh Chaturthi 2021: Date And Time For Ganpati Sthapana And Visarjan

Happy Ganesh Chaturthi 2021: The festival will conclude on 21 September. (File)

Ganesh Chaturthi will begin on September 10 this year. The festival in honour of Lord Ganesh is celebrated with much pomp and zeal in several states, such as Maharashtra, Gujarat, Odisha, Uttar Pradesh, and Karnataka. The festival, celebrated for a period of 10 days, will conclude on 21 September. Lord Ganesh is considered to be the remover of obstacles, and, according to the Hindu faith, all important events within the family and community are begun after seeking his blessings. Also known as the god of new beginnings, Ganesh Chaturthi is one of the most important festivals dedicated to the deity.

The date of the festival varies each year as it is calculated in accordance with the Hindu calendar. Ganesh Chaturthi is observed on the Shukla Paksha Chaturthi, which is the fourth day of the fortnight between the new moon and the full moon of Bhadrapada. With respect to the Gregorian calendar, this day usually falls in the month of August or September.

Ganesh Chaturthi 2021: Date And Time

This year, the most auspicious time for Ganesh Chaturthi puja (worship) is from 11:03 am till 1:33 pm on September 10. The Chaturthi Tithi begins at 12:18 am on September 10 and ends at 09:57 pm on September 10.

The calculations for the date and time of the festival are made according to the Amanta and the Purnimanta Hindu calendar, the two basic units used across the country.

Ganesh Chaturthi 2021: Muhurat In Your City

11:22 am to 01:51 pm - Ahmedabad

11:03 am to 01:30 pm - Bengaluru

11:05 am to 01:35 pm - Chandigarh

10:52 am to 01:19 pm - Chennai

11:04 am to 01:33 pm - Gurgaon

10:59 am to 01:27 pm - Hyderabad

11:09 am to 01:38 pm - Jaipur

10:19 am to 12:48 pm - Kolkata

11:21 am to 01:49 pm - Mumbai

11:02 am to 01:32 pm - Noida

11:03 am to 01:33 pm - New Delhi

11:17 am to 01:45 pm - Pune

(Source: drikpanchang.com)

Ganesh Chaturthi 2021: Visarjan

Though the festival is celebrated in different ways across the country, the crux of it remains the same. During the course of the 10 days, an idol of the deity is brought home and worshipped for the whole duration of the festival or partially, in some cases. At the end of the 10-day window, the idol is immersed in a water body; this ritual is known as Ganesh Visarjan. The day devotees bid farewell to Lord Ganesh is also known as Anant Chaturdashi.

The festival is known for the 10 days of puja rituals and celebration as well as the special food items that are prepared as offerings for the deity. Dishes such as modak and motichoor laddu are prepared and distributed as prasad.