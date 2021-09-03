Ganesh Chaturthi 2021: Know The Date, Time And Why It Is Celebrated

Celebrations for Ganesh Chaturthi will start on September 10, Friday.

Ganesh Chaturthi is one of the biggest festivals in India. This year, the 10-day long event will start on September 10, Friday. Devotees worship Lord Ganesha, the Hindu god of wisdom, prosperity and fortune, and seek blessings for their families. It is celebrated on Chaturthi Tithi of Shukla Paksha in the Hindu calendar month of Bhadrapada (August or September, according to the Gregorian calendar). While Ganesh Chaturthi is celebrated across India, it is very popular in Maharashtra, Gujarat and Karnataka.

Ganesh Chaturthi 2021: Date And Time

This year, Ganesh Chaturthi will be celebrated on Friday, September 10. The tithi begins at 12:18 am on September 10, and ends at 9:57 pm on the same day. On Ganesh Chaturthi, people wake up early and visit a temple. During the puja, Lord Ganesha is offered his favourite food items, including modaks and motichoor ladoos.

Ganesh Chaturthi 2021: Shubh Muhurat

Madhyana Kaala is considered the most appropriate time for Ganesh Puja. The shubh muhurat is between 11:03 am and 1:33 pm.

Ganesh Chaturthi 2021: Significance And How It Is Celebrated

People bring an idol of Lord Ganesha to their home and worship it during the festival. When the festival is over, the idol is immersed in a river or any other water body with a lot of fanfare. The immersion signals the return of the Ganesha to his abode after staying with his devotees for 10 days. Ganesha is also known as Vinayak and Vighneshwara.