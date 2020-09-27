Daughters' Day: Amitabh Bachchan, Shilpa Shetty's Touching Posts. See Pics

Happy Daughters' Day 2020: Twitter is abuzz with beautiful pictures posted by celebrities, political leaders and others. From Amitabh Bachchan to Prasoon Joshi and minister Hardeep Singh Puri - the pictures tell the story of a beautiful bond with daughters.

Happy Daughters' Day 2020 Image: Amitabh Bachchan says, every day should be Daughters' Day

Happy Daughter' Day 2020!

Today is Daughters' Day! It is a day when parents like to make their daughters feel special. Twitter is abuzz with beautiful pictures posted by celebrities, political leaders and other professionals. Whether political leaders or others, the tweets bring out the beautiful bond between parents and daughters. Take a look at the posts of Amitabh Bachchan, Ajay Devgn and Kajol, Shilpa Shetty Kundra, Prasoon Joshi, Kiran Bedi, Hardeep Singh Puri, Kunal Khemu, Divya Dutta and others on Twitter on Daughters' Day. The photos tell a story of unique friendship with daughters.

Happy Daughters' Day 2020: The Twitter buzz   

Wish you a Happy Daughters' day 2020!

