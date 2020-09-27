Daughters' Day: Amitabh Bachchan, Shilpa Shetty's Touching Posts. See Pics

Happy Daughters' Day 2020 Image: Amitabh Bachchan says, every day should be Daughters' Day

Today is Daughters' Day! It is a day when parents like to make their daughters feel special. Twitter is abuzz with beautiful pictures posted by celebrities, political leaders and other professionals. Whether political leaders or others, the tweets bring out the beautiful bond between parents and daughters. Take a look at the posts of Amitabh Bachchan, Ajay Devgn and Kajol, Shilpa Shetty Kundra, Prasoon Joshi, Kiran Bedi, Hardeep Singh Puri, Kunal Khemu, Divya Dutta and others on Twitter on Daughters' Day. The photos tell a story of unique friendship with daughters.

Happy Daughters' Day 2020: The Twitter buzz

T 3672 - Happy daughters day .. हर दिन समर्पित अपनी बेटी को pic.twitter.com/lmg5lP6ftb — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) September 26, 2020

(1/2)



Who says Miracles don't happen... Holding one in my hands now Life is such a miracle, isn't it? That's the happiness I'm celebrating today on #DaughtersDay as I hold Samisha our daughter I definitely don't need a day to celebrate her.#SamishaShettyKundra#SSKJrpic.twitter.com/MDZHbIZCxw — SHILPA SHETTY KUNDRA (@TheShilpaShetty) September 27, 2020

Blessed tohave a daughter. #DaughtersDay हमारी संस्कृति में बेटी का सम्मान है -याद करने की आवश्यकता है। “दशपुत्रसमा कन्या दशपुत्रान्प्रवर्द्धयन्।यत्फलं लभते मर्त्यस्तल्लभ्यं कन्ययैकया||'पुत्री दस पुत्रों के समान है,जो फल दस पुत्रों से मिलता वो एक कन्या के लालन पालन से मिलता है। pic.twitter.com/tduHVTFmXd — Prasoon Joshi (@prasoonjoshi_) September 27, 2020

My daughter, Nysa is many things. My sharpest critic, my biggest weakness & strength as well. She's a young adult but to Kajol & me, she will always be our baby girl #HappyDaughtersDaypic.twitter.com/mATjDd1b28 — Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) September 27, 2020

What I love most about you my dear daughter is ur unique point of view. It's always just a little different from mine and it makes me look at myself and everything else in a totally different light! And that's so hard for me to do

So #happydaughtersday to me you. #shotbynysapic.twitter.com/VxuPZzwi8S — Kajol (@itsKajolD) September 27, 2020

So #happydaughtersday to me you. #shotbynysapic.twitter.com/VxuPZzwi8S — Kajol (@itsKajolD) September 27, 2020

When the world fits in your arms and you can embrace the life in it..the only relationship that's cemented for life the moment it starts is that of a parent and their child. To every parent and to every daughter. #happydaughtersdaypic.twitter.com/ZSpmSAQz3w — kunal kemmu (@kunalkemmu) September 27, 2020

Daughters are for ever ................HAPPY DAUGHTERS DAY kenana jammaya kenan le janiyan pic.twitter.com/wSYIL8uXlt — Dharmendra Deol (@aapkadharam) September 27, 2020

You are the greatest joy of my life and the sunshine that brightens my day. No matter how old you grow, you will always remain my little girl Gracia .. You have been a blessing & I'm beyond proud of you. Love you a lot #HappyDaughtersDaypic.twitter.com/wP0vduiR5q — Suresh Raina???????? (@ImRaina) September 27, 2020

They bring unparalleled joy & pride in our lives by simply being themselves & by their unmatched accomplishments.



Greetings to my, & all wonderful daughters of the world on the occasion of #DaughtersDay. pic.twitter.com/srdw4vsZPT — Hardeep Singh Puri (@HardeepSPuri) September 27, 2020

