Daughter's Day 2020: Amitabh Bachchan, Akshay Kumar, Shilpa Shetty, Ajay Devgn And Other Celebs Share Heart-Warming Posts

It's Daughter's Day today and the Internet is deluged with adorable wishes and greetings. Bollywood stars such as Amitabh Bachchan, Shilpa Shetty, Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn, Ayushmann Khurrana, Neha Dhupia, Soni Razdan and Suniel Shetty, among many others, shared heart-warming posts comprising adorable pictures of themselves and their children. Amitabh Bachchan posted two beautiful photos of himself and daughter Shweta Bachchan Nanda and wrote: "Happy Daughter's Day." Akshay Kumar, who recently celebrated daughter Nitara's birthday in London, posted a cute photo of themselves and wrote: "You are my definition of perfect! And I love you so much more than just to the moon and back. #HappyDaughtersDay my baby girl."

T 3672 - Happy daughters day .. pic.twitter.com/lmg5lP6ftb — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) September 26, 2020

Shilpa Shetty, who welcomed her baby Samisha earlier this year, wrote: "Who says miracles don't happen... Holding one in my hands now. Life is such a miracle, isn't it? That's the happiness I'm celebrating today on #DaughtersDay as I hold Samisha, our daughter. I definitely don't need a day to celebrate her...Can't thank God and the Universe enough for answering and manifesting our prayers, especially Viaan's, so beautifully; will be eternally grateful."

Sanjay Dutt, who is currently spending some quality time with his family in Dubai, gave daughter Iqra a big hug on Daughter's Day. The adorable father-daughter moment was shared by the actor's wife Maanayata.

Ajay shared a picture of daughter Nysa and captioned it: "My daughter, Nysa is many things. My sharpest critic, my biggest weakness and strength as well. She's a young adult but to Kajol and me, she will always be our baby girl. #HappyDaughtersDay." Kajol's Daughter's Day post was zara hatke, just like her. Take a look:

Ayushmann Khurrana posted a throwback photo of his daughter Varushka and wrote: "This was clicked in the Bahamas, in the beginning of 2020. We thought it'll be a very special year, and special it is. I get to spend so much of time with you. Happy Daughter's Day, my jaan." Ayushmann's wife Tahira also dedicated a post to her daughter on Sunday. Check them out:

Sharing a bright picture of Alia Bhatt and Shaheen Bhatt, mom Soni Razdan wrote: "I have two hearts and they beat within these two... #daughters #happydaightersday."

Meanwhile, also check out what Neha Dhupia-Angad Bedi, Soha Ali Khan-Kunal Kemmu, Lara Dutta, Suniel Shetty and Sanjay Kapoor posted on Daughter's Day:

