Daughters' Day: Wishes, Messages, Cards For The Special Ones In Your Life

Happy Daughters' Day 2020
Today is Daughters' Day! This year it's isn't advisable going out with your daughter due to the COVID-19 pandemic but a day in the park or on your terrace with a picnic basket packed with your daughter's favourite goodies and lots of love is a great option - specially on a Sunday. And gifts must have already been ordered via online shopping sites. In a world where there is discrimination between sons and daughters and it's a constant battle for most women to get their rights, Daughters' Day is very special. It is a day when parents like to make their daughters feel special.
Happy Daughters' Day Image: Daughters are precious; day to make her feel special
Happy Daughters' Day Image: Daughters make make all the difference in our lives
Happy Daughters' Day Image: Bringing up our daughters to be strong and independent persons
Happy Daughters' Day Image: Today is a great opportunity to make the day memorable
Here are a few inspirational Daughters' Day quotes
- "People ask me what I did for my daughter, and I tell them: 'Don't ask me what I did, ask me what I did not do. I didn't clip her (Malala Yousafzai) wings" - Ziauddin Yousafzai
- "When I come home, my daughter will run to the door and give me a big hug, and everything that's happened that day just melts away" - Hugh Jackman
- "As a woman and an elected Member of Parliament, it has been my firm conviction that there is a shortcut to real social change -empowering the girl child" - Sushma Swaraj
Happy Daughters' Day 2020: Twitter Greetings
See what dad Hardeep Singh Puri who is also a union mister posted on social media
They bring unparalleled joy & pride in our lives by simply being themselves & by their unmatched accomplishments.— Hardeep Singh Puri (@HardeepSPuri) September 27, 2020
Greetings to my, & all wonderful daughters of the world on the occasion of #DaughtersDay. pic.twitter.com/srdw4vsZPT
"My sharpest critic, my biggest weakness and strength as well...," tweeted Ajay Devgn on Daughters' Day.
My daughter, Nysa is many things. My sharpest critic, my biggest weakness & strength as well. She's a young adult but to Kajol & me, she will always be our baby girl #HappyDaughtersDaypic.twitter.com/mATjDd1b28— Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) September 27, 2020
Here's a look at what other celebs are posting on Daughter' Day
Happy 1st daughter's day my love #littleprincesspic.twitter.com/hCuNxQ9KsJ— Shweta Pandit (@ShwetaPandit7) September 26, 2020