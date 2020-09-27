Daughters' Day: Wishes, Messages, Cards For The Special Ones In Your Life

Happy Daughters' Day: A day in the park with a picnic basket, packed with your daughter's favourite goodies and lots of love, is a great option today to make your daughters feel special.

Daughters' Day: Wishes, Messages, Cards For The Special Ones In Your Life

Happy Daughters' Day Image: A day to celebrate with daughters

Happy Daughters' Day 2020

Today is Daughters' Day! This year it's isn't advisable going out with your daughter due to the COVID-19 pandemic but a day in the park or on your terrace with a picnic basket packed with your daughter's favourite goodies and lots of love is a great option - specially on a Sunday. And gifts must have already been ordered via online shopping sites. In a world where there is discrimination between sons and daughters and it's a constant battle for most women to get their rights, Daughters' Day is very special. It is a day when parents like to make their daughters feel special. 

Happy Daughters' Day 2020: Wishes, Greeting Cards, Images And Quotes To Share With Your Dear Daughter

4lb58uco

Happy Daughters' Day Image: Daughters are precious; day to make her feel special

njthvldo

Happy Daughters' Day Image: Daughters make make all the difference in our lives

4qod2c4o

Happy Daughters' Day Image: Bringing up our daughters to be strong and independent persons

ioh74ggo

Happy Daughters' Day Image: Today is a great opportunity to make the day memorable

Here are a few inspirational Daughters' Day quotes

  • "People ask me what I did for my daughter, and I tell them: 'Don't ask me what I did, ask me what I did not do. I didn't clip her (Malala Yousafzai) wings" - Ziauddin Yousafzai
  • "When I come home, my daughter will run to the door and give me a big hug, and everything that's happened that day just melts away" - Hugh Jackman
  • "As a woman and an elected Member of Parliament, it has been my firm conviction that there is a shortcut to real social change -empowering the girl child" - Sushma Swaraj

Happy Daughters' Day 2020: Twitter Greetings

See what dad Hardeep Singh Puri who is also a union mister posted on social media   

"My sharpest critic, my biggest weakness and strength as well...," tweeted Ajay Devgn on Daughters' Day. 

Here's a look at what other celebs are posting on Daughter' Day 

              

Happy Daughters' day 2020!

Comments
Happy Daughters Day 2020Daughters Day 2020Daughters Day Wishes Cards and WhatsApp Messapes

Track Coronavirus pandemic in India and get the latest COVID-19 news from around the world on ndtv.com/coronavirus

Watch Live News:

nd-india