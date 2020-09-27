Daughters' Day: Wishes, Messages, Cards For The Special Ones In Your Life

Happy Daughters' Day Image: A day to celebrate with daughters

Today is Daughters' Day! This year it's isn't advisable going out with your daughter due to the COVID-19 pandemic but a day in the park or on your terrace with a picnic basket packed with your daughter's favourite goodies and lots of love is a great option - specially on a Sunday. And gifts must have already been ordered via online shopping sites. In a world where there is discrimination between sons and daughters and it's a constant battle for most women to get their rights, Daughters' Day is very special. It is a day when parents like to make their daughters feel special.

Happy Daughters' Day 2020: Wishes, Greeting Cards, Images And Quotes To Share With Your Dear Daughter

"People ask me what I did for my daughter, and I tell them: 'Don't ask me what I did, ask me what I did not do. I didn't clip her (Malala Yousafzai) wings" - Ziauddin Yousafzai

"When I come home, my daughter will run to the door and give me a big hug, and everything that's happened that day just melts away" - Hugh Jackman

"As a woman and an elected Member of Parliament, it has been my firm conviction that there is a shortcut to real social change -empowering the girl child" - Sushma Swaraj

They bring unparalleled joy & pride in our lives by simply being themselves & by their unmatched accomplishments.



Greetings to my, & all wonderful daughters of the world on the occasion of #DaughtersDay. pic.twitter.com/srdw4vsZPT — Hardeep Singh Puri (@HardeepSPuri) September 27, 2020

"My sharpest critic, my biggest weakness and strength as well...," tweeted Ajay Devgn on Daughters' Day.

My daughter, Nysa is many things. My sharpest critic, my biggest weakness & strength as well. She's a young adult but to Kajol & me, she will always be our baby girl #HappyDaughtersDaypic.twitter.com/mATjDd1b28 — Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) September 27, 2020

