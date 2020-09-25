Happy Daughters' Day 2020: Quotes That Can Transform Lives

Happy Daughters' Day Image: Malala with her father Ziauddin Yousafzai

Happy Daughters' Day 2020

Daughters are special. Daughters make us proud and daughters are precious. Daughters' Day on September 27 is a great opportunity to make the day memorable. In a world ridden with inequalities, discrimination between sons and daughters has existed for years but there are people who have set examples of being wonderful parents for whom daughters are their world. Ahead of Daughters' Day, here are a few quotes that can transform lives and spread awareness about treating girls and boys equally.

Happy Daughters' Day 2020: Quotes to remember