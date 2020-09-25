Happy Daughters' Day 2020: Quotes That Can Transform Lives

Happy Daughters' Day 2020
Daughters are special. Daughters make us proud and daughters are precious. Daughters' Day on September 27 is a great opportunity to make the day memorable. In a world ridden with inequalities, discrimination between sons and daughters has existed for years but there are people who have set examples of being wonderful parents for whom daughters are their world. Ahead of Daughters' Day, here are a few quotes that can transform lives and spread awareness about treating girls and boys equally.
Happy Daughters' Day 2020: Quotes to remember
- "The future must not belong to those who bully women. It must be shaped by girls who go to school and those who stand for a world where our daughters can live their dreams just like our sons" - Barack Obama
- "When you have dinner with your daughters - they'll keep you in your place and they'll teach you something about perspective" - Barack Obama
- "I've got two daughters and I want to make sure that they have the same opportunities that anybody's sons have" - Barack Obama
- "In patriarchal societies, fathers are known by their sons. And I'm one of the few fathers in the world who is known by his daughter (Malala Yousafzai). And I'm so proud of it" - Ziauddin Yousafzai
- "People ask me what I did for my daughter, and I tell them: 'Don't ask me what I did, ask me what I did not do. I didn't clip her wings" - Ziauddin Yousafzai
- "When a father begins a journey into feminism, believing in the worth of his daughters, he can change his whole family's future" - Ziauddin Yousafzai
- "What's important for my daughter to know is that... if you are fortunate to have opportunity, it is your duty to make sure other people have those opportunities as well" - Kamala Harris
- "When I come home, my daughter will run to the door and give me a big hug, and everything that's happened that day just melts away" - Hugh Jackman
- "I was set free because my greatest fear had been realized, and I still had a daughter who I adored, and I had an old typewriter and a big idea. And so rock bottom became a solid foundation on which I rebuilt my life" - J K Rowling
- "The thing I'm the most proud of in my personal life is that my daughter actually thinks that I'm fabulous" - Brooke Shields
- "I don't really understand that process called reincarnation but if there is such a thing I'd like to come back as my daughter's dog" -Leonard Cohen
- "You may not control all the events that happen to you, but you can decide not to be reduced by them" - Maya Angelou to her daughter
- "I tell me daughter every morning - 'what are the two most important parts of you' and she says 'my head and my heart'" - Viola Davis
- "As a woman and an elected Member of Parliament, it has been my firm conviction that there is a shortcut to real social change -empowering the girl child" - Sushma Swaraj
- "To a father growing old nothing is dearer than a daughter" - Euripides