Happy Daughters' Day: The Rocking Mother-Daughter Pairs

Daughters' Day 2020 images: Daughters' Day is celebrated in India on September 27

Happy Daughters' Day 2020: In a world where it's a constant battle for most women to get their rights, Daughters' Day is very special. It's a day to cherish, celebrate and be proud of our daughters. In India, Daughters' Day is celebrated on September 27. Parents like to make their daughters feel special on the day by spending time with them, taking them out for shopping and dinners or doing something special that would be a dream come true for the daughters. Amitabh Bachchan, known to be a doting dad, had once said, "Daughters are not a tension but equal to ten sons."

On Daughters' Day here's a look at five rocking mother-daughter pairs who have made a mark on their own.

Filmmaker pair Aparna Sen and Konkona Sen Sharma

This mother-daughter pair hardly needs an introduction. Both are are known for their powerhouse performances and award-winning films. Aparna Sen and Konkona are also known to be vocal about women's rights and social issues.

Actor mum and daughter, Tanuja and Kajol

Tanuja and Kajol are among Bollywood's two most powerful actors. Both are known for excellent performances in women-centric roles in a male dominated industry.

Actor and designer duo, Neena Gupta and Masaba Gupta

Masaba Gupta and mom Neena Gupta share a unique bond. Masaba's birthday wish for Neena Gupta in June, when the actor turned 61, is a reflection of their adorable mother-daughter relationship. Sharing a picture from the 1983 film Jaane Bhi Do Yaaro, Masaba wrote, "...Thanks for never letting me think my sun shines out of my backside - it's been the greatest lesson in humility ever."

The aviator pair, Audrey Maben and Amy Mehta

This mother-daughter pair are literally high fliers. Audrey Maben is the country's first woman micro-light aircraft flying instructor. Ms Maben and daughter Amy Mehta shot to fame for being the first Indian women to attempt a circumnavigation expedition in a microlight aircraft.

Businesswomen, Jaya Shivkumar and Shweta Shivkumar

Mother-daughter duo Jaya and Shweta Shivkumar chalked out their garment business venture 'Why So Blue' five years ago. In Shweta's words they took the plunge with "next to no savings" and their "master bedroom served as the first production unit."

Happy Daughters' Day 2020