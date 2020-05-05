Colonel Killed In Anti-Terror Operation In J&K's Handwara Cremated In Jaipur

Colonel Sharma was among the five security personnel killed in Handwara encounter on Sunday

Colonel Ashutosh Sharma, who was killed during an anti-terror operation in north Kashmir, was cremated with full military honours in Jaipur on Tuesday morning.

His wife Pallavi Sharma and brother lit the funeral pyre at a cremation ground in the presence of other family members and Army officers.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and South Western Army chief Lieutenant General Alok Kler paid tributes to Colonel Sharma at Jaipur Military Station's 61, Cavalry Ground.

They consoled Colonel Sharma's family members as Pallavi put up a brave face and greeted them with folded hands.

Soldier Welfare Minister Pratap Singh, MP Rajyavardhan Rathore, Jaipur Collector Jogaram and other senior officials of the Army laid wreaths and paid their tributes.

A unit of the South Western Command gave a guard of honour to Colonel Sharma and three volley gun shots were fired. Colonel Sharma was among the five security personnel killed in the encounter on Sunday. He is the second Commanding Officer of the 21 Rashtriya Rifles who lost his life in combating terrorism.