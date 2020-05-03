'Sacrifice Won't Be Forgotten': PM On Soldiers, Cop Killed In J&K

Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted this afternoon on Handwara encounter. (File)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi this afternoon paid rich tributes to the five security personnel who were killed in action in Jammu and Kashmir's Handwara town during a joint anti-terrorist operation by the armed forces and the J&K Police. "Their valour and sacrifice will never be forgotten," PM Modi tweeted.

All five personnel of the joint operations team - two senior army officers, two jawans and a policeman - were killed after they came under heavy fire from the terrorists during the encounter in the Handwara area of Kupwara district in north Kashmir, about 70 km from capital Srinagar, which began on Saturday and continued late night.

"Tributes to our courageous soldiers and security personnel martyred in Handwara. Their valour and sacrifice will never be forgotten. They served the nation with utmost dedication and worked tirelessly to protect our citizens. Condolences to their families and friends," PM Modi tweeted.

The five-member team rescued several civilians, according to an official statement, before they came under fire. Two terrorists were also killed during the security operation.

