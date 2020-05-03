Handwara Updates: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh Pays Tribute To Soldiers, Security Personnel

Handwara encounter: Two senior army officers were among five killed in action in the encounter.

Two senior army officers - a colonel and a major- were among five security personnel killed in action during an encounter in Jammu and Kashmir's Kupwara district.  A police officer and two army soldiers were also killed as the security personnel came under heavy fire during the encounter which began on Saturday. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh paid tribute to the soldiers and security personnel killed in the encounter. "The loss of our soldiers and security personnel in Handwara(J&K) is deeply disturbing and painful. They showed exemplary courage in their fight against the terrorists and made supreme sacrifice while serving the country. We will never forget their bravery and sacrifice," he tweeted.

Here are the updates and reactions after the Handwara encounter:

May 03, 2020 10:55 (IST)
Army Statement On Handwara Encounter
Here is what the army said in a statement: 

"Based on the intelligence input that terrorists were taking the civilian inmates of a house in Changimulla, (in the) Handwara (area) of Kupwara district, hostage, a joint operation was launch by Army and JK Police. A team comprising of five Army and JK Police personnel entered the target area occupied by the terrorists to evacuate the civ (civilians)."

"The team of Army and JK Police entered the tgt (target) area and successfully extricated the civ. However, during the process, the team was subjected to heavy volume of fire by the terrorists," it added.
May 03, 2020 10:49 (IST)
Handwara Encounter
Dilbagh Singh, Jammu and Kashmir Director General of Police (DGP), told news agency PTI: "Sad to inform that five brave personnel including Colonel Ashutosh Sharma, Major Anuj Sood and sub-inspector of JKP Shakeel Qazi were martyred in the line of duty."
May 03, 2020 10:36 (IST)
Rajnath Singh On Handwara Encounter
"The loss of our soldiers and security personnel in Handwara(J&K) is deeply disturbing and painful. They showed exemplary courage in their fight against the terrorists and made supreme sacrifice while serving the country. We will never forget their bravery and sacrifice," Defence Minister Rajnath Singh tweeted.

May 03, 2020 10:34 (IST)
Handwara Encounter: Omar Abdullah Pays Tribute To Officers, Security Personnel
National Conference leader and former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah paid truibute to the the army officers and security personnel killed in action in the Handwara encounter: "Sorry to hear about the army & police officers & the jawan who laid down their lives in the line of duty in Handwara this morning. May their souls rest in peace & may their families & colleagues find strength at this difficult time," he tweeted.
