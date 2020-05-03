Handwara Updates: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh Pays Tribute To Soldiers, Security Personnel

Two senior army officers - a colonel and a major- were among five security personnel killed in action during an encounter in Jammu and Kashmir's Kupwara district. A police officer and two army soldiers were also killed as the security personnel came under heavy fire during the encounter which began on Saturday. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh paid tribute to the soldiers and security personnel killed in the encounter. "The loss of our soldiers and security personnel in Handwara(J&K) is deeply disturbing and painful. They showed exemplary courage in their fight against the terrorists and made supreme sacrifice while serving the country. We will never forget their bravery and sacrifice," he tweeted.
Here are the updates and reactions after the Handwara encounter:
Dilbagh Singh, Jammu and Kashmir Director General of Police (DGP), told news agency PTI: "Sad to inform that five brave personnel including Colonel Ashutosh Sharma, Major Anuj Sood and sub-inspector of JKP Shakeel Qazi were martyred in the line of duty."
The loss of our soldiers and security personnel in Handwara(J&K) is deeply disturbing and painful. They showed exemplary courage in their fight against the terrorists and made supreme sacrifice while serving the country. We will never forget their bravery and sacrifice.- Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) May 3, 2020
National Conference leader and former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah paid truibute to the the army officers and security personnel killed in action in the Handwara encounter: "Sorry to hear about the army & police officers & the jawan who laid down their lives in the line of duty in Handwara this morning. May their souls rest in peace & may their families & colleagues find strength at this difficult time," he tweeted.