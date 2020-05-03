Handwara Updates: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh Pays Tribute To Soldiers, Security Personnel

Army Statement On Handwara Encounter

Here is what the army said in a statement:





"Based on the intelligence input that terrorists were taking the civilian inmates of a house in Changimulla, (in the) Handwara (area) of Kupwara district, hostage, a joint operation was launch by Army and JK Police. A team comprising of five Army and JK Police personnel entered the target area occupied by the terrorists to evacuate the civ (civilians)."





"The team of Army and JK Police entered the tgt (target) area and successfully extricated the civ. However, during the process, the team was subjected to heavy volume of fire by the terrorists," it added.