Hands Tied Between Windows, UP Man Dragged For 1.5 km On Car Roof, Dies

A man was thrown onto the roof of a car with his hands tied between the windows and driven for about a kilometre and a half before being allegedly thrown onto the road and run over. The horrific incident took place in Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur on the night of Dussehra, October 20, at around 10:30 pm, following an old enmity.

The victim has been identified as Biru Singh, 37, a father of three - two girls (Sevi and Ishani) and a boy (Viraj) -- and a resident of Arra in Kanpur. Singh worked as a salesman for a food products company.

According to the family, Singh had a verbal altercation with two men -- Rajveer and Mewalal. On the night of the incident, Singh was returning home from a Dussehra fair when he was intercepted and assaulted by Mewalal, Rajveer and three others.

When Singh tried to flee, the accused hit him with a car. They then placed him on the roof of the vehicle, tied his hands between the car's windows and drove him around for about a kilometre and a half. The accused then threw Singh onto the road and allegedly drove over him.

A local resident, Devendra Singh Chauhan, who happened to be passing by the scene, recognised Singh and informed his family. The victim was rushed to a private hospital and subsequently, given his critical condition, was shifted to Hallet Hospital, where doctors declared him dead.

Reena Singh, the victim's wife, has rejected the possibility that it was an accident and alleged that he had been murdered by his friends. She has called for CCTV footage to be examined and for the accused to be brought to justice.

CCTV footage from the area shows a man being carried on the roof of a moving car.

Abhishek Kumar Rahul, Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) for Naubasta in Kanpur, said the CCTV footage is being investigated.

"We have received a complaint from Kuldeep Singh Bhadauria, the elder brother of Biru, alleging that his brother was hit by a car. The investigation is underway."

(With inputs from Arun Agarwal)