Mysuru Man Dragged On Car Bonnet For A Kilometre Over Rs 20 Lakh Land Dispute

A man was seen being dragged on the streets on the bonnet of a moving car following a dispute over a land-related financial transaction in Mysuru.

Dhananjaya, the victim has filed a complaint against RTI activist Gangaraju at the Kuvempunagar Police Station in Mysuru.

According to the complaint, Dhananjaya alleged that in 2024 he had paid Rs 20 lakh in cash for a site through Gangaraju and a MUDA employee identified as Nandeesh.

Dhananjaya claimed that despite paying the money, the title deed had not been provided so far. He further alleged that he had repeatedly contacted Gangaraju regarding the issue and later demanded a refund, but the amount was not returned.

On Wednesday afternoon, when Dhananjaya reportedly met Gangaraju and questioned him about the money, Gangaraju allegedly told him that the matter had been discussed with Nandeesh. Dhananjaya then contacted Nandeesh over the phone and was allegedly asked to come to the MUDA office.

Later, at around 3:15 pm, Gangaraju allegedly arrived in a car near the Sub-Registrar's Office in Ramakrishnanagar. When Dhananjaya attempted to speak to him, the car reportedly moved forward without stopping.

As a result, Dhananjaya allegedly climbed onto the bonnet of the car and held onto the wiper while travelling nearly one kilometre.

Gangaraju later stopped the car near the Kuvempunagar Police Station, following which a case was registered.

