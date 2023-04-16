Watch: High On Drugs, Man Drags Traffic Cop On Car's Windshield For 10 km In Maharashtra

A video of the incident showed the cop sprawled on the windshield.

A man, allegedly under the influence of drugs, dragged a traffic policeman on his car's windshield for nearly ten kilometres in Maharashtra. The entire incident, which happened this afternoon around 2 PM, was captured on a CCTV camera.

The incident happened when the traffic police tried to stop the car suspecting something was amiss. When the driver did not stop, he chased the car on his bike and tried to stop it again at a crossroad in Washi city.

However, the man, instead of slowing down, kept moving, taking constable Siddheshwar Mali along with him. A video of the incident showed him sprawled on the windshield. The accused, Aditya Bembade, drove like this for nearly ten kilometres.

Finally, the car, which was being tailed by a police vehicle, was stopped near Gavhan Phata at Uran Naka in the city.

The man has now been arrested and a case has been registered against him for attempting to kill Mr Mali under the influence of drugs.