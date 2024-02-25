Video: Man Clings To Car Bonnet For 3 Km As Driver Speeds Up In UP

iThe victim claimed that the driver accelerated the vehicle, causing him to trip onto the bonnet.

In a disturbing incident of reckless driving from Uttar Pradesh, a man was allegedly dragged on the bonnet of a car for nearly three kilometers after his car was hit by the accused's sedan.

CCTV footage from the Kaushambi area of Ghaziabad captured the terrifying episode where the accused was seen driving with the victim clinging desperately to the car's bonnet.

The victim's car was allegedly rear-ended by the sedan bearing a Delhi registration number last evening.

When he attempted to confront the driver, the victim, identified as Ramesh Kumar, claimed that instead of cooperating, the driver accelerated the vehicle, causing him to trip onto the bonnet.

As the sedan sped through traffic, Mr Kumar remained perched on the bonnet, shows the video, until bystanders intervened and managed to stop the vehicle.

Ramesh Kumar, a resident of Bagdola in Delhi, is employed as a driver of a Noida property dealer.

The accused has been arrested and car seized by the police.

With inputs from Vipin Tomar.