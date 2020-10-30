Halloween 2020: Costumes, Cards, Spooky Treats For Halloween At Home

Halloween 2020 amid the coronavirus pandemic is best spent having fun at home. What's more, it will be a Blue Moon Halloween on October 31. Does it sound spookier? The last time such a phenomena was seen on Halloween was in 1944 and according to the NASA the next Halloween Blue Moon will occur in 2039! So be ready to get scared - ghosts, ghouls, and goblins may turn up to target your candy bags! Here's a look at how you can make Halloween really enjoyable at home with spooky sandwiches, ghoulish costumes and binge watching scary ghost movies. These Halloween ideas may help you to enjoy a socially distanced celebration at home over the weekend.
Halloween 2020: Costume Ideas
Halloween 2020: Spooky Treats
Halloween 2020: Cards And Wallpapers
Halloween is an ancient Celtic festival celebrated on the last day of harvest in European countries and America. Over the years, Halloween is celebrated worldwide and has become very popular in urban India and children have fun with spooky costumes and treat bags. The history of Halloween goes back more than 2,000 years when people would light bonfires and wear unconventional costumes to ward off ghosts.