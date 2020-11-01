Becoming Marilyn Monroe: How Sonam Kapoor Transformed Into The Evergreen Style Icon

Highlights
Like every year, Sonam Kapoor aced her Halloween look and how. This year, Sonam decided to dress up like the evergreen style icon and actress Marilyn Monroe. The actress shared stunning pictures of her Halloween look along with a video showcasing what went into making her look just perfect. Sharing the video of her make-up, Sonam Kapoor wrote in her post: "My Monroe Moment. Watch how I went from being SKA to MM. Don't let the time-lapse fool you guys, it took hours of me sitting down and my team working their magic." The actress also asked her fans to share their thoughts on her look and added, "What do you guys think of this transformation? Comment with an emoji and paint me a picture!"
Take a look at Sonam Kapoor's video here:
Watch how I went from being SKA to MM. Don't let the time-lapse fool you guys, it took hours of me sitting down and my team working their magic. So pleased with the result... yay!
Sharing another post, the actress wrote: "This Halloween has got me going... Oh, my Monroe! Becoming this diva was such a fun experience for me and my team. Definitely one of my fav looks I've recreated for Halloween, ever."
This Halloween has got me going... Oh, my Monroe! Becoming this diva was such a fun experience for me and my team. Definitely one of my fav looks I've recreated for Halloween, ever! What do you guys think of this transformation? Comment with an emoji and paint me a picture!
Here are some more pictures:
"Imperfection is beauty, madness is genius and it's better to be absolutely ridiculous than absolutely boring." - Marilyn Monroe
"If I'd observed all the rules, I'd never have got anywhere." - Marilyn Monroe
Earlier, the actress shared her plans for Halloween and revealed that it included watching some of the best horror and supernatural thrillers. The films on her list included Mahal, Aur Kaun, Gumnaam, Raaz and Bees Saal Baad, among others. She wrote: "This Halloween season, I'm making it a point to revisit some of these age-old classics. Are you? Tell me in the comments below, which supernatural thrillers from the 70s, 80s, 90s and 2000s are your favourite and why."
This Halloween season, I'm making it a point to revisit some of these age-old classics. Are you? Tell me in the comments below, which supernatural thrillers from the 70s, 80s, 90s and 2000s are your favourite and why!
Last year, Sonam Kapoor and her husband Anand Ahuja dressed up as Anarkali and Salim, respectively, from the classic Mughal-E-Azam.