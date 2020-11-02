Can You Spot Taimur In This Halloween Spook Fest?

Taimur with his pint-sized friends (courtesy taimuralikhanpataudiakanawab)

Taimur had a super-spooky Halloween, courtesy mom Kareena Kapoor, who arranged for a supercool party. Kareena and Taimur celebrated Halloween with a bunch of friends - she with a mom-squad and the little nawab with his pint-sized buddies. Kareena shared glimpses of the Halloween festivities on Instagram, in which Taimur can be seen dressed as a skeleton while his friends checked in as cute little Avengers. Thanking her event-planner friend, who put together the Halloween party decor, Kareena wrote: "Thank you for the most amazing Halloween party!" Kareena, in her second trimester of pregnancy, also shared a photo with the other moms who accompanied their kids to the party.

Meanwhile on Halloween, Taimur's cousin Inaaya had a little photoshoot with her parents Kunal Kemmu and Soha Ali Khan. They decided to twin in matching pyjamas - Kunal Kemmu's spooked-out expression stole the show. Here's how Soha, Kunal and Inaaya wished everyone on Halloween: "Happy Halloween."

Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan always make Taimur's festival celebrations super special. On Ganesh Chaturthi this year, Taimur prayed to a Lego Ganpati, which he made himself. "Ganpati celebrations might be a little different this year... But Tim made sure the festival was on point by making a beautiful Lego Ganeshji for us." On Independence Day, Taimur participated in a flag-hoisting ceremony at home.

Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan announced their second pregnancy in August - last month, Kareena said she was in her fifth month of pregnancy. Kareena will next be seen opposite Aamir Khan in Laal Singh Chaddha, which is scheduled to release on Christmas 2021.