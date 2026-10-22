Gurugram Plunges Into Darkness As Electricity Workers Go On Strike

Everyday life and industrial operations in Haryana's Gurugram, Faridabad, and Nuh districts came to a standstill due to power outage after employees of Dakshin Haryana Bijli Vitran Nigam went on a strike on Thursday.

All three districts were plunged into darkness from 10 pm on Wednesday, according to local residents. Within 12 hours of the strike, the power department received as many as 3,000 complaints regarding the outage, an official told news agency PTI on condition of anonymity.

The employees of DHBVN are striking against the government's decision to privatise the power distribution system in Gurugram and Nuh.

The power outage forced people to come to the streets to express their anger, affecting vehicular traffic in several areas of the districts. In the Bhimgarh Kheri area of Gurugram, the power supply has been completely shut down since Wednesday night. Angered by the inconvenience and darkness caused by the outage, the villagers sat on Daulatabad Flyover on Thursday, blocking the road. As the villagers took to the streets, long queues of vehicles formed on both sides of the flyover, causing a traffic jam in the area.

According to local residents, they tried to contact the power department officials multiple times but their calls were not answered, forcing them to come to the streets and block the road. The villagers demand that they will not vacate the road till the electricity supply is restored.

After the road blockade by locals, police reached the spot to pacify the villagers and clear the traffic jam. The villagers were later dispersed.

(With inputs from Sahil Manchanda)