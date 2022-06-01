Gun Salute For Singer KK At Kolkata Airport, Announces Mamata Banerjee

KK's songs almost gained cult status among teens in the late 1990s.

A day after singer KK's shocking death following a concert in Kolkata, West Bengal Chief Minister announced that the state government will give a gun salute at the Kolkata airport to honour him, news agency ANI has said.

The iconic 53-year-old singer was rushed to CMRI hospital after he fell ill during a concert at an overcrowded Nazrul Manch auditorium in South Kolkata which was reportedly unbearably hot. He was declared dead on arrival. Videos showed him looking unwell while being rushed out of the venue. He went back to his hotel where his condition reportedly deteriorated. He reportedly suffered from chest pain and died on the way to the hospital.

KK, or Krishnakumar Kunnath, was known for some of Bollywood's biggest hits, like 'Pal' and 'Yaaron'. His songs almost gained cult status among teens in the late 1990s, and his voice was common at school and college farewells and teen cultural events.

KK has recorded songs in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi and Bengali, among other languages.

Expressing condolences, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said KK's "songs reflected a wide range of emotions as struck a chord with people of all age groups".

Tributes poured in from across the world as fans said goodbye to the singer who was the voice for their many emotions.



