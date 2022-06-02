KK's Daughter Shares 'Love You Forever Dad' Post Before Singer's Last Rites

Singer KK's last rites will take place in Mumbai today. (ANI Photo)

The daughter of singer Krishnakumar Kunnath, known by his stage name KK, shared a heartbreaking note ahead of his funeral today. The singer fell ill while performing in Kolkata on Tuesday evening and was taken to a private hospital, where he was declared dead.

In her Instagram story, KK's daughter Taamara posted details about the singer's last rites, which will take place at 1pm.

She also wrote "Love you forever dad," and added a heart emoticon.

KK is survived by wife Jyothy Krishna and kids Nakul and Taamara. Aged 53, he died just hours after performing at a concert in Kolkata. KK reportedly complained of feeling ill after the show and was rushed to a hospital, where he was declared dead.

The singer's preliminary autopsy report has revealed he might have had underlying heart conditions that caused his sudden death, according to sources.

The report said the iconic singer died of a heart attack, but also mentioned "myocardial infarction", which could have caused the pumping of blood to his heart to stop, sources said. If a person has latent heart disease for a long time, he gets myocardial infarction.

The late musician's wife had told the police that he had pain in his arms and shoulders before coming to Kolkata. The singer also had gastric problems and occasionally took antacids, according to sources.

KK, at the beginning of his career, sang jingles for many popular commercials in the Nineties. He made his debut in the music industry in 1999 with the popular album Pal. He also sang in several languages other than Hindi, including Tamil, Telugu, Bengali, Marathi and Kannada.