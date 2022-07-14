'Miss You Sweetheart': KK's Wife Jyothy Krishna Remembers Singer In An Emotional Post

KK with his wife Jyothy Krishna. (courtesy: jyothykrishna)

Late singer KK's wife, Jyothy Krishna, has shared a post for the first time after the death of her husband on Instagram. Jyothy Krishna, who is a painter by profession, shared a painting that she made featuring her and her husband KK. Sharing the post, she wrote, "Trying to paint again, Miss you sweetheart," followed by a heart emoticon. KK died on May 31 this year in Kolkata after his concert at a college festival. Soon after Jyothy shared the post, her daughter Taamara dropped a comment. She wrote, "Love it momm," followed by heart emoticons. KK's fans also dropped emotional comments, a user wrote, "kk sir miss you forever and luv you mam," while another wrote, "Marvellous painting mam.. sir is always with u..stay strong.. god bless u all.."

Here have a look:

KK and Jyothy Krishna got married in 1991 and have two children Nakul and Taamara. On Father's Day, Taamara shared an emotional post remembering her father. She shared several childhood pictures with her father KK and brother Nakul and wrote a long note, that reads, "You made us feel so safe and happy and loved and lucky. You were the realness this world needed, and now that you're gone, none of it feels real. But your unconditional love, has unknowingly prepared us to handle, even something like this. Your love is our strength. Me, Nakul and mumma are gonna work everyday to make you proud, and spread your energy, and we're gonna be strong and take care of each other like you did. Happy Father's Day to the bestestest dad in the whole universe Love you forever miss you every day, umma, I know you're here with us."

Here have a look:

The 53-year-old singer collapsed in his hospital a few hours after his concert at Nazrul Mancha auditorium. The singer was rushed to a hospital in Kolkata, where he was declared dead.

KK's iconic tracks include Yaaron Dosti from his album Pal, Kya Mujhe Pyar Hai from Woh Lamhe... and Tu Aashiqui Hai (from Jhankaar Beats), to name a few.