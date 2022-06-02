A Throwback Of KK And Kabir Khan From College Days, Shared By Mini Mathur

Mini Mathur posted this throwback. (courtesy: minimathur)

Actor Mini Mathur, on Thursday, remembered singer KK with a throwback picture. The aforementioned picture features late singer KK along with Mini Mathur's filmmaker husband Kabir Khan and friend Rajan Kapoor. Kabir Khan and KK attended college together at Delhi University's Kirori Mal College (Mini Mathur revealed in a previous Instagram post). Sharing the cherished memory on her Instagram story, Mini Mathur wrote: "As the world bids KK goodbye, some memories from the dancing as parts of the ZEDDs that will always remain."

This is what Mini Mathur posted:

Screenshot of Mini Mathur's Instagram story

Kabir Khan and Mini Mathur paid their final tribute to KK on Thursday afternoon. KK had sung tracks for many songs from Kabir Khan's films, which included Yeh Hausle from 83, Hai Junoon from New York, Banjar (Revisited) from Kabul Express, Laapata from Ek Tha Tiger and Tu Jo Mila from Bajrangi Bhaijaan, to name a few.

On Wednesday, Mini Mathur wrote a eulogy for the singer in an extensive Instagram post, which read: "KK was always a star. From the moment he stepped on to stage in Delhi University and swept every single competition as the Kirori Mal College participant to singing every block buster song that represents the coming of age of an entire generation. I knew him since then - the quintessential "good guy" - charming yet shy. Totally committed to his family. Fit, never prone to the wastage of youth. Watching him reach the hearts of millions used to give us all dilli college waalas strange pride. And being Kabir Khan's college buddy ... It was an unsaid pact that he had to sing at least one song in each of his films. Every time we bumped into him.. he would say milte hain yaar...bas iss concert ke baad. The irony. I cannot believe life has been so unfair to one of the nicest people in the hood. Tagging my memories of those wonderful days."

Read Mini Mathur's post here:

KK died on May 31 in Kolkata, hours after his concert in Nazrul Mancha auditorium. The singer fell ill while performing and was taken to a private hospital, where he was declared dead. He made his debut in the music industry in 1999 with the popular album Pal. He also sang in several languages other than Hindi, including Tamil, Telugu, Bengali, Marathi and Kannada.

KK's iconic tracks include Yaaron Dosti from his album Pal, Kya Mujhe Pyar Hai from Woh Lamhe..., Tu Aashiqui Hai (from Jhankaar Beats), Zindagi Do Pal Ki from the movie Kites, Aankhon Mein Teri from the movie Om Shanti Om, Khuda Jaane from the movie Bachna Ae Haseeno and Tadap Tadap from the movie Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam, among many others.