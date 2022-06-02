'Alvida, KK': Amul's Moving Tribute To The Late Singer

The topical that Amul shared on Koo. (courtesy: amul_coop)

The sudden death of singer Krishnakumar Kunnath, popularly known as KK, has left his colleagues and fans across the world in shock. The singer died on Tuesday night, just hours after a high-octane live performance at Nazrul Mancha in Kolkata. The musical icon collapsed after his performance and was taken to a hospital in the city, where he was declared dead. As condolence messages and tributes continue to pour in from all quarters, Amul has now dedicated its iconic topical to the singer. On Thursday, Amul shared a monochrome topical on social media along with the caption, “Yaaron…Yaad aayenge ye pal,” referring to one of KK's most iconic songs.

The topical also said, “Alvida, KK. 1968-2022.” In a post shared on the Koo app, Amul said, “Amul Topical: Tribute to popular playback singer.”

See the post here:

KK has been an irreplaceable part of the film and music industry in India for over two decades with several iconic songs to a credit. KK has made a mark in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi and Bengali music industries. Some of his greatest hits include Tadap Tadap, Yaaron Dosti, Pal, Aankohon Mein Teri, Banda Yeh Bindas Hai, Chale Jaise Hawayein, Dus Bahane, Tu Aashiqui Hai and Kya Mujhe Pyar Hai among others.

The singer's colleagues Javed Ali, singer-composer Salim Merchant, Raghav, Shreya Ghoshal, Alka Yagnik and Hariharan made their way to the actor's house to pay their last respects. KK is survived by his wife Jyothy Krishna and kids- Nakul and Taamara.