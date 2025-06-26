Anurag Basu On Missing KK In Pritam's Compositions: "When You Hear Pritam's Music, KK Comes To Your Mind"

18 years after Life in a Metro, director Anurag Basu is gearing up for the release of Metro In Dino with an ensemble cast. The filmmaker spoke about how important music is in his films at the recent music launch of his upcoming project.

Late singer KK who was such an essential part of Life in a Metro's album, is sorely missed, as Anurag Basu mentioned. He added that every time he hears music composer Pritam's composition, only KK comes to his mind.

What's Happening

Anurag Basu spoke candidly about how music plays a crucial part in all his films.

With his film Metro In Dino releasing soon, he recalled how the 'KK-sized-hole' in his films can never be filled.

Anurag Basu told Hindustan Times, "It will never get filled, actually. It's very difficult to compare because all the singers have their own voices. Somehow, over the years, Pritam's music and compositions were complemented by KK perfectly. When you hear Pritam's music, the first singer who comes to your mind is KK. It happens to this day that Pritam would compose a tune, and we'd brainstorm on who can sing it, and KK comes to mind."

Not only Life in a Metro, but KK was also a part of most of Anurag Basu's films and played a huge role in his creative process.

The director further shared, "I never wanted to call this Metro. But the DNA of the story is the same. So, it made sense."

Speaking of how he has evolved as a filmmaker, he highlighted, "There is a scene in Life in a Metro that people have liked. But today, I wouldn't do it the same way. Storytelling in this Metro is very different from my earlier films."

Metro In Dino

It is a story of couples in a modern-day world and how they get entangled in complicated relationships when love finds them.

The film is led by Sara Ali Khan, Aditya Roy Kapur, Konkona Sen Sharma, Pankaj Tripathi, Neena Gupta, Anupam Kher, Ali Fazal and Fatima Sana Shaikh.

It is slated to release in theatres on July 4, 2025.

In A Nutshell

Anurag Basu got candid about missing singer KK, who has always been an integral part of the music in most of his films. He revealed how that void can never be filled as Pritam's music always reminds him about KK.



