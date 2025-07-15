Music Composer Pritam To NDTV On Fans Missing KK In <i>Metro In...Dino</i>: "The Weird Part Is..."

Anurag Basu and music composer Pritam's long-standing collaboration has been a milestone in both their careers. In 2007, they worked in Life in a...Metro. They weaved their magic once again in the musical Metro In...Dino which was released in theatres on July 4, 2025.

Fans are currently enjoying the latest album composed by Pritam in Metro In...Dino. However, the music composer clarifies a doubt that most of the listeners have about KK's song O Meri Jaan from Life in a...Metro.

What's Happening

In an exclusive conversation with NDTV, Pritam talks about how the most common thing he heard this time was how everyone missed KK, who had sung O Meri Jaan in Life in a...Metro.

The music composer said that he was constantly told how Metro In...Dino felt incomplete without KK's vocals.

Addressing the same, he said, "The weird part is, if you see Life in a...Metro, KK's voice is not there in the film. It is James, aka Bangladeshi singer Fahruk Mahfuz Anam, who's singing those songs. O Meri Jaan is Suhail Kaul, and Alvida is James. Life in a...Metro, we had two clear albums. One is with the band, which is in the movie, and one is outside the band. It is your memory of thinking that you've heard KK sing that song, so you feel it's him."

Pritam adds, "Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si was Suhail in the video, Adnan in the audio. O Meri Jaan was Suhail in the movie, KK in the audio. Alvida was James in the movie, KK in the audio. So the thing is, you've never really heard KK singing in the movie, in theatres. It is just a misconception out on the Internet."

He concluded by saying, "Funnily, Life in a...Metro album had not landed when it was released. As in, In Dino was as good as Zamaana Lage, but the album won over hearts and got love over the years. It wasn't an instant hit.

About KK

KK had an untimely death on May 31, 2022, at the age of 53. After a concert, he had complained about feeling uneasy while on his way back to the hotel and had suffered from a cardiac arrest. He collapsed and could not be revived.

He was rushed to Calcutta Medical Research Institute (CMRI) at about 10:30 pm, but was declared dead upon arrival.

KK and Pritam's magic together in their music compositions is deeply missed. Jannat and Life in a...Metro albums were their biggest hits together.

In A Nutshell

Pritam spoke about how fans have been missing KK's songs in Metro In...Dino. The two had given some unforgettable songs like Alvida and O Meri Jaan in Life in a...Metro. Metro In...Dino is a spiritual follow-up to the 2007 film.



