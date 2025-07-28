Madhya Pradesh BJP MLA's 'Om Puri-Sridevi' Analogy Over Roads Sparks Row

As the condition of roads continues to deteriorate across Madhya Pradesh during the ongoing monsoon season, a political war of words has erupted between the ruling BJP and the opposition Congress. Amid public outrage over waterlogged and broken roads, BJP MLA from Pichore, Pritam Lodhi, stirred controversy with a bizarre analogy.

Responding to media questions outside the Assembly in Bhopal on Monday, Mr Lodhi said, "During Digvijaya Singh's tenure, the roads were like Om Puri. Now, under our government, they have become like Sridevi. But it is raining heavily. We have to make a compromise with Lord Indra."

Mr Lodhi arrived at the Assembly in a private cab instead of his vehicle, citing poor road conditions. "Lord Indra is angry. It is raining heavily, and the roads have turned into water parks. I don't have a boat, nor can I swim here. I had a small car, which wouldn't survive these roads, so I came by Ola," he said with a laugh.

While Mr Lodhi's remarks were intended as satire, they quickly drew sharp criticism. Deputy Leader of Opposition Hemant Katare termed the comment a "disgrace to women." In a social media post, he accused the BJP of being insensitive and corrupt. "This statement not only insults women but also mocks the people's sufferings. It reflects the BJP's culture of ignoring public grievances once in power," he wrote.

Mr Katare also hit out at BJP minister Rakesh Singh for his earlier remark: "As long as there are roads, there will be potholes." Calling it "an example of real arrogance," he said the statement epitomises the ruling party's indifference to the problems faced by common citizens.