Gujarat Official Arrested For Drunken Misbehaviour, Was Caught Earlier Too

A high-ranking government official was arrested for the second time in just days for creating a drunken ruckus in Gujarat's Bhavnagar district.

Mehul Nimeshbhai Bhatt, 53, a deputy mamlatdar who serves in the Mid-Day Meal scheme, was arrested after neighbours reported his disruptive behaviour at 'Manas Darshan Bungalows' in Bhavnagar's Subhashnagar area.

Following a distress call to the emergency helpline regarding a man creating a disturbance in an intoxicated state, a police team arrived to find Bhatt completely inebriated. Bhatt had been previously caught in a similar state by the police just two days prior. Despite his earlier brush with the law, the official seemingly remained undeterred, once again violating the state's strict laws on alcohol.

The situation escalated at the police station when local media representatives arrived to cover the story. Upon seeing the cameras, an agitated Bhatt lost his temper and launched into a profanity-laced tirade against the journalists.

Witnesses reported that he used abusive language and physically attempted to snatch mobile phones and recording equipment from cameramen to prevent them from filming. His aggressive behaviour continued even in the presence of police officers, highlighting a total disregard for both his professional standing and legal authority.

The police have officially registered a case under the Prohibition Act and are proceeding with legal action. Given that this is a repeat offence by a public servant, there is mounting pressure on the state administration to initiate strict departmental proceedings.