Gujarat Grants 15-Day Diwali Parole To 143 Eligible Prisoners

Dozens of prisoners in Gujarat will spend Diwali with their families this year. The state government has approved 15 days of parole for 143 eligible prisoners across its jails, beginning on Dhanteras, 6 November 2026. They are 103 men aged 60 or above and 40 women.

As part of its prisoner welfare initiatives and prison reform programme, the Gujarat government has decided to give prisoners a chance to celebrate Diwali with their families.

Under the guidance of Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Sanghavi, 15-day Diwali parole has been approved for 143 eligible prisoners serving sentences in jails across the state.

The state has granted 15 days of parole every year at Diwali since 2003. The benefit goes to eligible women prisoners and eligible men aged 60 or above, so that they can celebrate the festival with their families.

With the state government's approval, 143 eligible prisoners will be released on Diwali parole for 15 days from Dhanteras, November 6, 2026. They include 103 male prisoners aged 60 or above and 40 female prisoners.

Dr K L N Rao, Director General of Police for the Gujarat Prisons and Correctional Department, said that under state government rules, prisoners involved in serious offences are not eligible for Diwali parole.

Those excluded include prisoners whose appeals are pending before the High Court, non-resident Indian prisoners and prisoners belonging to other states. Prisoners serving sentences under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, the Terrorist and Disruptive Activities (Prevention) Act or the Prevention of Terrorism Act are also left out, as are those involved in terrorist activities or activities harmful to the state's economy.

The exclusions also cover prisoners convicted of more than one offence, and those involved in serious and anti-social crimes such as rape, kidnapping, robbery, dacoity, theft or extortion. Prisoners against whom preventive detention orders are in force are not eligible either.

