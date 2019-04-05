Gudi Padwa And Ugadi: Wishes, Photos, Messages You Can Send To Loved Ones

Gudi Padwa and Ugadi mark the begining of new year.

Hindu festivals Gudi Padwa and Ugadi will be celebrated in sevral parts of India on April 6. This is an auspicious time that welcomes spring. While Gudi Padwa is a Maharashrian new year and is celebrated in parts of Maharashtra, Ugadi is the New Year's Day for the people of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. In Karnataka, the festival is celebrated as Yugadi.People celebrate Ugadi and Gudi Padwa by decorating their houses and wearing new clothes. During Gudi Padwa in Maharashtra people make rangolis on the floor. Down south, people draw colorful patterns on floor called kolamulus.

President Ram Nath Kovind Friday wished people on the eve of Chaitra Sukladi, Ugadi, Gudi Padava, Cheti Chand, Navreh and Sajibu Cheiraoba and hoped the festivals would strengthen the bonds of love and affection in the society. In a message, the President said traditionally these festivals mark the onset of new year and the warmer months and they reflect values of prosperity and well being. "On the auspicious occasion of Chaitra Sukladi, Ugadi, Gudi Padava, Chetti Chand, Navreh and Sajibu Cheiraoba, I extend my greetings and good wishes to all my fellow citizens. Let the spirit of joy and happiness signified by these festivals pervade the heart of every Indian," he said.

Here are some messages, greetings, wishes, photos you can send to your friends and family on Gudi Padwa and Ugadi:

A new year offers you 365 blank pages, write the most beautiful chapter of your life. Happy new year. Happy Gudi Padwa!

Be the better version of yourself this new year. Fall, learn, carry on, repeat. Happy Gudi Padwa!

Health first, wealth later. Make your and your family's health a priority this year. Have a healthy new year. Happy Gudi Padwa!

Happy Gudi Padwa: Celebrate the day with your family.

I pray for your and your family's happiness and well-being. May you all have an amazing year ahead. Happy Gudi Padwa!

I wish you overcome every challenge this new year and climb the ladder of success. Have a successful new year ahead. Happy Gudi Padwa!

May this new year be a joyful ride for you and your family. Here's wishing you best year ahead. Happy Ugadi!

This Ugadi, I'm wishing you a life filled with peace, cheer and laughter.

Happy Ugadi to you!

Happy Ugadi: May you have a great year ahead!

The raw mangoes, neem and jaggery represent the sour, bitter and sweet flavors of life. May the flavours of Ugadi fill your life in the coming year.

It has been a testing year, but only after complete darkness comes dawn. Your dawn is here. Walk with grace.

