Gudi Padwa 2019: How To Celebrate Maharashtrian New Year

Gudi Padwa: A special Gudi flag, generally of yellow or red colour, is made and garlanded with flowers.

Gudi Padwa, a Maharashtrian festival, signifies the welcoming of spring and marks the New Year. Rabi crops, which have reaped, are ready for harvest and Gudi Padwa, the harvest festival marks this significant development for the farmers. Mostly celebrated on Maharashtra's Konkan areas, Gudi Padwa is a day when families come together, wear new clothes, prepare special Maharashtrian dishes and celebrate the day together. Maharashtrians celebrate the day by decorating their houses and also make colourful rangoli at their homes. In Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh, the festival is celebrated as Ugadi. The day also marks the beginning of Chaitra Navratri, that lead up to Ram Navami. The Sindhi community celebrates this day as Cheti Chand as the new year and observed as the emergence day of Lord Jhulelaal. Prayers are offered to Lord Jhulelaal and the festival is celebrated by making sweet delicacies.

How To Make Gudi, and its significance:

To celebrate Gudi Padwa, a special Gudi flag, generally of yellow or red colour, is made and is garlanded with flowers, mango and neem leaves. It is topped with upturned silver or copper vessel signifying victory and achievement. Gudi is believed to ward off evil, invite prosperity and good luck into the house.

Historically, the Gudi symbolizes Lord Rama's victory over Ravana and the happiness and celebrations that followed. Since a symbol of victory is always held high, so is the gudi (flag). The festival commemorates the coronation of Rama post his return to Ayodhya after completing 14 years of exile.

How Gudi Padwa Is Celebrated:

On Gudi Padwa, street processions are held. Maharashtrians wear new clothes, dance, prepare festive foods like Sakkar Bhaat (sweet rice), Shrikhand and Puri, and Puran Poli, A Gudi is hoisted and the festival is celebrated with friends and family. Traditionally, families prepare a special dish that mixes various flavors, particularly leaves of neem tree and jaggery. Other Maharashrian dishes like sabudana khichdi and vada, aam panna, batatyachi bhaaji, chana usal and thalipeeth are also prepared at home.

