"New Enthusiasm": PM Modi Greets Nation On Navratri, Various Festivals

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday led the nation in extending greetings on the first day of Navratri and the traditional New Year to people living in different parts of the country.

Taking to his social media handle, X, PM Modi posted several greeting messages wishing the people happiness and good health.

"Many best wishes to all countrymen on the occasion of Nav Samvatsar. May this auspicious occasion bring new enthusiasm in your life, which will also fill new energy in the resolve of a developed India," PM Modi said.

The Prime Minister wished people on the first day of Navratri: "Best wishes to the countrymen on Navratri. May this holy festival of Shakti-sadhana fill everyone's life with courage, restraint and strength. Jai Mata Di!"

Greeting people on the occasion of Ugadi, PM Modi, in a signed message on his X, prayed for the spirit of happiness and harmony to continue to grow.

"This is a special festival, associated with hope and vibrancy. I pray that this new year brings joy, prosperity and success in everyone's lives. May the spirit of happiness and harmony continue to grow and flourish."

Ugadi is celebrated mainly in Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, and Karnataka and is their new year. It is the start of the Chaitra month for Hindus, and the festival represents renewal, prosperity, and the onset of spring. Ugadi symbolizes new beginnings, hope, and cultural heritage.

PM Modi also wished on the occasion of Sajibu Cheiraoba. "Praying for a year filled with happiness, prosperity and the fulfilment of all your dreams. May everyone be blessed with good health," he wrote on X.

Cheiraoba is considered one of the most important festivals of Manipur. It is celebrated with great pomp and joy, especially by the Meiteis. It marks the beginning of the lunar new year for the Meiteis residing in Manipur and elsewhere.

In another message wishing Kashmiri Pandits a very happy new year, PM Modi, in a signed message on his X handle, prayed for happiness and new opportunities.

"Navreh Poshte! May the coming year bring success, prosperity and endless blessings to everyone. May everybody's life be filled with success, happiness and new opportunities."

Union Home Minister Amit Shah also extended greetings on the occasion of Navratri and the traditional New Year. "Heartiest greetings of Chaitra Navratri to all the countrymen. I pray to Mother Bhagwati that this festival, a symbol of worship of Shakti and accumulation of energy, may bring peace, meditation and spiritual progress in the life of all of you."

"Heartiest greetings to all countrymen on 'Hindu New Year - Vikram Samvat 2082'. This New Year is a new beginning of rituals, resolutions and cultural consciousness. May this year, full of new enthusiasm and new opportunities, infuse new energy in everyone's life and bring success and prosperity; this is my best wish," HM Shah wrote on X.

Uttar Pardesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath wrote a Sanskrit sholaka and prayed for prosperity and happiness.

"The holy first day of 'Chaitra Navratri' is dedicated to the worship of the mother of the universe, Maa Shailaputri. I pray to Maa Shailaputri to keep her grace on the entire world. May your blessings bring prosperity and happiness all around. Jai Maa Shailaputri!"

These festivals, celebrated at the onset of spring season, symbolise the beginning of the New Year for several communities. These festivals showcase cultural diversity and promote social cohesion.

