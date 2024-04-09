Gudi Padwa 2024: Why Is The Festival Celebrated? Know Its History And Significance

Gudi Padwa 2024: The festival also coincides with the Ugadi celebration in Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka

Gudi Padwa is a springtime celebration marking the start of the new year for the Marathi and Konkani Hindus. According to the Hindu calendar, Gudi Padwa is observed on the first day of the Chaitra month, which indicates the arrival of the spring while, also, marking the start of a new year for Maharashtrians and Konkani Hindus. This year, the festival of Gudi Padwa is being celebrated on April 9, 2024. According to Drikpanchang, the Pratipada Tithi will begin at 11:50 pm on April 8 and conclude at 08:30 pm on April 9, 2024.

The festival also coincides with the Ugadi celebration in Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka. Ugadi, like Gudi Padwa, celebrates the beginning of spring and the reaping of rabi crops.

Gudi Padwa: Significance and History

The word Gudi Padwa is a combination of two words. Gudi indicates the flag while Padwa comes from the Sanskrit word pratipada, which refers to the first day of a lunar fortnight.

According to belief, it's the day when Lord Brahma created the universe. However, there's another legend according to which this day is celebrated to commemorate the coronation of Lord Ram after he returned to Ayodhya along with his wife Sita and brother Laxman after 14 years of exile. This occasion signifies his victory against Ravana, the symbol of which is the traditional Gudi hoisted outside the house during the puja.

Gudi Padwa Celebrations

The day begins with a ritualistic bath, followed by prayers. People wake up early in the morning, clean and decorate their houses, wear new clothes and also put special gudi flags on their gates. It is believed that this flag signifies prosperity and victory of good over evil.

People make Gudi flags using a colourful silk scarf that is tied to a bamboo stick with neem leaves and mango flowers on the top end, as well as Saakhar gaathi (sugar candy garland). Victory is symbolised by the Kalash on the bamboo stick in an inverted way. After the pooja, the Gudi is hoisted outside the house.

Traditionally, people prepare various dishes using bitter neem leaves and sweet jaggery.