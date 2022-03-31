Gudi Padwa 2022: Here’s The Day’s Significance And History

This year, Gudi Padwa is being celebrated on April 2

The festival of Gudi Padwa holds a significant place in the lives of people who are native to Maharashtra and Goa. This year, it will be celebrated on April 2. According to the Hindu calendar, Gudi Padwa is observed on the first day of the Chaitra month, which indicates the arrival of the spring while, also, marking the start of a new year for Maharashtrians and Konkani Hindus.

On this day, people clean their houses and decorate it with beautiful rangolis and mango-neem leaves. Besides this, the traditional Gudi flags are hoisted on the terrace or basically, outside the houses.

Gudi flag consists of a bright colourful cloth tied at the top of a long bamboo stick with neem and mango leaves. Alongside, there's a garland of sugar candy as well tied atop. It's further capped with a silver, copper or bronze pot arranged in an inverted manner.

The Gudi flag held high is a symbol of victory. Neem symbolises the bitter experiences in life and sugar candy represents the happy moments. So, basically, it's a reflection of life which is a mixture of good and bad.

The Gudi is believed to help get rid of evil, invite prosperity, and good luck in the house.

Significance and History

The word Gudi Padwa is a combination of two words. Gudi indicates the flag while Padwa comes from the Sanskrit word pratipada, which refers to the first day of a lunar fortnight.

Gudi Padwa marks the arrival of the spring season and the reaping of rabi crops. According to a belief, it's the day when Lord Brahma created the universe. However, there's another legend according to which this day is celebrated to commemorate the coronation of Lord Ram after he returned to Ayodhya along with his wife Sita and brother Laxman after 14 years of exile. This occasion signifies his victory against Ravana, the symbol of which is the traditional Gudi hoisted outside the house during the puja.

Maharashtrians celebrate the festivity with much excitement, wear new clothes and visit their friends and relatives on this day. Traditionally, people prepare various dishes using bitter neem leaves and sweet jaggery.