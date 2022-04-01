Ugadi 2022: What Is The Similarity Between Gudi Padwa And Ugadi?

Both Ugadi and Gudi Padwa will be celebrated on April 2

India is a land of festivals and there are no two ways about it. The country thrives on different cultures and every culture has a list of festivals. Nothing is more exciting than being able to learn about similar festivities being observed across different cultures and communities. One such link can be drawn between Gudi Padwa and Ugadi.

Wondering what are these festivals? If you don't know much about these festivals from two different parts of the country, here's some insight into them.

What is Gudi Padwa?

Gudi Padwa is a day to celebrate the new year according to the Hindu calendar. It is believed, on Gudi Padwa Lord Brahma created the universe. On this day, Lord Brahma is said to have introduced days, weeks, months, and years. So, on Gudi Padwa, Lord Brahma is worshipped. The festival is celebrated mainly in Maharashtra and Goa. It will be celebrated on April 2 this year. This is the first day of the first month named Chaitra.

What is Ugadi?

Ugadi, also known as Yugadi, is a Hindu festival that's primarily celebrated in Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, and Telangana. This, too, is observed on the first day of the Hindu lunisolar calendar month of Chaitra. Floral designs on the floor and lavish food are part of the festivities.

How is Gudi Padwa connected to Ugadi?

Gudi Padwa is a celebration of New Year's Day. Ugadi also celebrates the first day of the new year according to the lunisolar calendar followed by Hindus. Ugadi will also be celebrated on April 2 this year.

Is Gudi Padwa different from Ugadi?

Both the festivals celebrate the first day of a new year and hence, announce the beginning of something new. However, these are celebrated in two different parts of the country. Gudi Padwa is observed in Maharashtra and its neighbouring regions in west India. Ugadi is celebrated in Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, and Telangana.