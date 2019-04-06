Navratri: How Devotees Are Observing First Day Of Chaitra Navratri

Chaitra Navratri date: It begins on April 6 and ends on April 4.

On the first day of Chaitra Navratri today, devotees lined up at temples to seek blessings, perform aarti as they observe the first day of their nine-day fast. This year, Chaitra Navratri is being observed from April 6 to 14. Nine "avatars" or incarnations of Goddess Durga - Shailputri, Chandraghata, Kushmanda, Skandamata, Katyayani, Kaalratri, Mahagauri, and Siddhidaatri, are worshipped during Chaitra Navratri - one on each day. The festival culminates on April 14 with Rama Navami that celebrates the birth of Lord Rama. Navratri festival commemorates the coronation of Rama post his return to Ayodhya after completing 14 years of exile. Devotees believe that it will help bring peace, prosperity and happiness in one's life.

In Delhi's famous Kalkaji temple and Jhandewalan temple, special arrangements have been made for the devotees. Flowers adorn the temples for Navratri celebrations and devotees gather in large numbers to observe the auspicious time.

"It is Hindu new year or Hindu nav varsh, a very special festival for us. We keep fast for nine days," a devotee told news agency ANI.

In Varanasi, devotees were seen in large number at the Durga Kund Temple on the first day of Navratri.

Varanasi: Devotees form queue outside Durga Kund Temple on the first day of #Navratri

On Mahashtami- the eighth day of the Navratri, kanya poojan/ kanjak poojan (worshipping of girls), is performed where signifying various forms of Goddess Durga.

On Mahanavami - the ninth day of Navratri, puja is performed and nine forms of the Goddess are worshipped. Some families also perform the kanya poojan on this day.

