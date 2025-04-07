"This Is Intentional": Noida Woman Orders Veg Biryani Gets Non-Veg During Navratri

A woman in Noida claimed that she ordered veg biryani from a restaurant via Swiggy, but instead got non-veg biryani during Navratri, alleging it was an "intentional" mix-up.

The woman, Chhaya Sharma, said she is a pure vegetarian in a video which is viral on social media. Ms Sharma said, "I ordered a veg biryani from Swiggy. The restaurant, Lucknowi Kebab Parantha, is in Amrapali Leisure Valley, Sector 2. I received a non-veg biryani."

ग्रेटर नोएडा की छाया शर्मा ने स्विगी से वेज बिरयानी ऑर्डर की, लेकिन घर पर आई चिकन बिरयानी।



छाया कहती हैं– उन दिनों नवरात्र चल रहे थे। मैं प्योर वेजेटेरियन हूं। मैंने गलती से एक–दो बाइट खा भी ली। pic.twitter.com/tePjKQar0s — Sachin Gupta (@SachinGuptaUP) April 7, 2025

The woman started crying and said, "I even had one or two bites. I'm a pure vegetarian, and they sent me a non-veg biryani during Navratri."

She alleged that this was an "intentional" mix-up and said, "After placing the order, the restaurant was shut and they didn't answer my calls."

The police reacted to the issue and arrested the restaurant staff member. They said the matter is under investigation.