Twitter Flooded With Wishes For Gudi Padwa, Ugadi, Navreh, Cheiraoba, Chaitra Navami

Gudi Padwa, Ugadi, Navreh, Cheiraoba, Chaitra Navami: Wishes from prominent leaders have flooded micro-blogging site Twitter to wish people on this special day.

All India | Edited by | Updated: April 06, 2019 12:35 IST
Gudi Padwa, Ugadi, Navreh, Cheiraoba, Chaitra Navami: Leaders pour wishes.


New Delhi: 

April 6, today, is an auspicious day for the country. Ugadiin south India, Gudi Padwa in Maharashtra, Navreh in Kashmir and Cheiraoba in Manipur, harvest and spring festival in various parts of the country mark the beginning of new year. Chaitra Navratri, the nine-day festival that worships Goddess Shakti, also begins today. It will continue till April 14. Devotees observe fast, perform pooja, aarti to mark this day. Wishes from prominent leaders have flooded micro-blogging site Twitter to wish people on this special day.

President Ram Nath Kovind tweeted, "Greetings and good wishes to fellow citizens on Chaitra Sukladi, Ugadi, Gudi Padava, Cheti Chand, Navreh and Sajibu Cheiraoba. May this occasion bring happiness, peace and prosperity to people in various regions of our country."

PM Modi wished people Navreh, Sajibu Nongma Panba Cheiraoba, Ugadi and Gudi Padwa.

Congress president Rahul Gandhi also wished the nation Ugadi, Gudi Padwa and Chaitra Navratri:

Other prominent leaders Omar Abdullah, Union Ministers Rajnath Singh, Rajyavardhan Rathore, Prakash Javadekar also tweeted wishes on Gudi Padwa, Ugadi, Navreh, Cheiraoba, Chaitra Navami.

"Ugadi, Navreh, Sajibu Nongma Panba Cheiraoba greetings to everyone. May this festival bring abundant joy, peace & good fortune for all," Mr Javdekar said in another tweet.



