Twitter Flooded With Wishes For Gudi Padwa, Ugadi, Navreh, Cheiraoba, Chaitra Navami

Gudi Padwa, Ugadi, Navreh, Cheiraoba, Chaitra Navami: Leaders pour wishes.

April 6, today, is an auspicious day for the country. Ugadiin south India, Gudi Padwa in Maharashtra, Navreh in Kashmir and Cheiraoba in Manipur, harvest and spring festival in various parts of the country mark the beginning of new year. Chaitra Navratri, the nine-day festival that worships Goddess Shakti, also begins today. It will continue till April 14. Devotees observe fast, perform pooja, aarti to mark this day. Wishes from prominent leaders have flooded micro-blogging site Twitter to wish people on this special day.

President Ram Nath Kovind tweeted, "Greetings and good wishes to fellow citizens on Chaitra Sukladi, Ugadi, Gudi Padava, Cheti Chand, Navreh and Sajibu Cheiraoba. May this occasion bring happiness, peace and prosperity to people in various regions of our country."

PM Modi wished people Navreh, Sajibu Nongma Panba Cheiraoba, Ugadi and Gudi Padwa.

Ugadi greetings to everyone!



I pray that this auspicious occasion leads to the fulfilment of all your aspirations.



May everyone be blessed with happiness and best health. — Chowkidar Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 6, 2019

Greetings to the wonderful people of Manipur on Sajibu Nongma Panba Cheiraoba. May this special festival further the spirit of happiness and harmony in our society. — Chowkidar Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 6, 2019

Navreh Mubarak!



Praying for a year filled with exceptional happiness.



May everyone's aspirations be fulfilled in the coming times.



The culture of Kashmiri Pandits is truly special. The community is blessed with immense courage and great spirit of resilience. — Chowkidar Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 6, 2019

गुढीपाडव्याच्या पवित्रदिनी पुन्हा एकदा महाराष्ट्राच्या भेटीचा योग येतोय !



नांदेडमध्ये आज संध्याकाळी आपल्या सर्वांशी संवाद साधणार आहे.



महाराष्ट्राचे आशीर्वाद नेहमीच आम्हाला मोठे बळ देतात. @BJP4Maharashtra — Chowkidar Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 6, 2019

Congress president Rahul Gandhi also wished the nation Ugadi, Gudi Padwa and Chaitra Navratri:

Greetings & best wishes to all Indians on the auspicious occasion of Ugadi



#HappyUgadi — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) April 6, 2019

A very happy Gudi Padwa to all of you #GudiPadwa — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) April 6, 2019

Other prominent leaders Omar Abdullah, Union Ministers Rajnath Singh, Rajyavardhan Rathore, Prakash Javadekar also tweeted wishes on Gudi Padwa, Ugadi, Navreh, Cheiraoba, Chaitra Navami.

Navreh mubarak to all my fellow Kashmiris. May this year bring with it much needed & much prayed for peace to our troubled land. — Omar Abdullah (@OmarAbdullah) April 6, 2019

Greetings and best wishes to everyone on the auspicious occasion of Gudi Padwa, Ugadi, Navreh and Sajibu Nongma Panba Cheiraoba. May this festival fills your life with joy, happiness and prosperity. — Chowkidar Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) April 6, 2019

Wishing everyone a very Happy Gudi Padwa & Ugadi.



May the auspicious occasion of #GudiPadwa and Ugadi bring good health & prosperity to you & your loved ones. #HappyUgadipic.twitter.com/7mfXv8YOMQ — Chowkidar Rajyavardhan Rathore (@Ra_THORe) April 6, 2019

"Ugadi, Navreh, Sajibu Nongma Panba Cheiraoba greetings to everyone. May this festival bring abundant joy, peace & good fortune for all," Mr Javdekar said in another tweet.

