Happy Gudi Padwa 2018: Images, Quotes, Messages, Greetings, Facebook, WhatsApp Status

Gudi is believed to ward off evil, invite prosperity and good luck into the house.

Gudi Padwa is considered an auspicious day that marks the New Year, celebrates the onset of spring and the reaping of Rabi crops. It is celebrated during spring and is also a harvest festival celebrated in Maharashtra and in Konkan areas. On Gudi Padwa, a special flag, generally of yellow or red colour, is made and is garlanded with flowers, mango and neem leaves. It is topped with upturned silver or copper vessel signifying victory and achievement. Gudi is believed to ward off evil, invite prosperity and good luck into the house. In Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh, the festival is celebrated as Ugadi. The day also marks the beginning of Chaitra Navratri, that lead up to Ram Navami. Historically, the Gudi symbolizes Lord Rama's victory over Ravana and the happiness and celebrations that followed. The festival commemorates the coronation of Rama post his return to Ayodhya after completing 14 years of exile.

Here are some special messages to wish the New Year, Gudi Padwa, to your family and friends:

May the festival of Gudi Padwa bring you luck, success and happiness.





Best wishes to you and your family. May this new year bring new spirit, new beginnings, new hopes and may you fulfill all your dreams.

Happy Gudi Padwa! May this occasion of Gudi Padwa brings joy, wealth, prosperity, good health to you and your family! Happy Gudi Padwa!



Happy Gudi Padwa to you and your family members.

On the auspicious occasion of Gudi Padwa, I wish your life be full of cheer in the coming year!

The raw mangoes, neem and jaggery represent the sour, bitter and sweet flavors of life. May the flavours of Gudi Padwa fill your life in the coming year.

May victory be always with you. Happy Gudi Padwa!



