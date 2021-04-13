Happy Gudi Padwa Wishes: Here Are Greetings, Images, Messages To Share

Happy Gudi Padwa 2021: PM Modi tweeted ''Best Wishes'' on Gudi Padwa today

Highlights Today is Gudi Padwa, the Maharashtrian new year

Marathi Shaka Samvata 1943 begins on Gudi Padwa 2021

On Gudi Padwa, PM Modi wished people ''good health and prosperity''

Today is Gudi Padwa, the Maharashtrian New Year. The Marathi Shaka Samvata 1943 begins on Gudi Padwa 2021. ''May the coming year bring good health and prosperity in everyone's lives,'' tweeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Gudi Padwais traditionally marked with great enthusiasm but this year due to the raging Covid pandemic, celebrations are low-key. There are a number of strict Covid-19 protocols in place and no public gatherings have been allowed. This year instead of stepping out, celebrate at home with family. Here are Gudi Padwa wishes, messages, SMS and images you can share with your loved ones.

Gudi Padwa wishes, greetings, images, messages, SMS and WhatsApp Status to share on this wonderful day

''On this auspicious occasions of Gudi Padwa, may you be blessed with happiness and good health. Happy Gudi Padwa!''

''Today is Gudi Padwa. Celebrate the auspicious day with family. Stay home and stay safe. Happy Gudi Padwa 2021!''

''May this Gudi Padwa bring you and your family good luck and prosperity. Wish you a prosperous Gudi Padwa!''

Happy Gudi Padwa wishes

''On this Gudi Padwa, I wish you

Healthy Times

Happy Times

Wealthy Times

Fun Times

Happy Gudi Padwa!''

Happy Gudi Padwa wishes

''May each day of this New Year be bright and beautiful. Wishing you a very Happy Gudi Padwa!''

''Wish you and your family a Happy Gudi Padwa!''

''On this Gudi Padwa good luck, success and happiness from our family to yours. Happy Gudi Padwa 2021!''

''New beginnings, new dreams, new hopes... Have a great Gudi Padwa!''