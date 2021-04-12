Gudi Padwa 2021: 5 Ways To Celebrate Gudi Padwa At Home Amid Covid

Gudi Padwa, the Maharashtrian New Year is on April 13. Gudi Padwa is traditionally marked with great enthusiasm but this year due to the raging Covid pandemic, celebrations are low-key. There are a number of strict Covid-19 protocols in place and no public gatherings have been allowed. But don't let the pandemic spoil your Gudi Padwa; instead of stepping out, celebrate at home with family. Here are five ways you can have great fun on Gudi Padwa and enjoy the traditional festivities.
When is Gudi Padwa:
The Maharashtrian New Year is on April 13
Gudi Padwa auspicious time
- Pratipada Tithi is from 8:00 AM on April 12 to 10:16 AM on April 13
- Marathi Shaka Samvata 1943 begins on Gudi Padwa 2021
- Five ways to celebrate Gudi Padwa at home
Five ways to celebrate Gudi Padwa at home
Make the traditional Gudi Padwa toran: Every household in Maharashtra is decorated with toran on Gudi Padwa. A toran made of mango leaves stringed together and hung at the front door. People make toran with colourful flowers and leaves as well.
Traditional Rangolis on Gudi Padwa: You can decorate your home with beautiful rangolis. Here are few suggestions:
Gudi Padwa look: Wear traditional clothes on Gudi Padwa - women and even little girls can try the Nauvari sarees and men can go for the dhoti kurta. Dressing up gives a great festive feeling.
Gudi Padwa puja: This year spend time doing Gudi Padwa puja at home instead visiting crowded temples. Online instructions for aarti and mantras for on Gudi Padwa are easily available.
Gudi Padwa goodies: Along with family members, particularly young children, try making delicacies like Shrikhand and Puran Poli