Happy Chaitra Navratri: Wishes, Messages, SMS, Images And Wallpapers

Happy Chaitra Navratri wishes: It's Navratri, time to celebrate and send greetings to your loved ones

Highlights The auspicious Chaitra Navratri starts today

PM Modi greeted the nation on Chaitra Navratri today

Happy Chaitra Navratri, have a safe Navratri

Chaitra Navratri starts today. One of the most auspicious time of the year, Chaitra Navratri celebrates the vibrant spring and the nine forms of Goddess Durga or Shakti are worshipped during the nine days. Prime Minister Narendra Modi greeted people on the occassion of Chaitra Navratri today. The two main Navratris - Chaitra Navratri and Shardiya Navratri - are linked to the changing of seasons and sowing and harvesting of crops. Mesha Sankranti in mid-April marks the beginning of Chaitra Navratri and the traditional New Year in the states like Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Odisha, Punjab, West Bengal and Assam. On this day, the Sun enters the Aries zodiac sign or Mesha rashi.

Chaitra Navratri 2021: Here are ''Happy Navratri'' wishes, messages, quotes, images, SMS, WhatsApp status to share

Happy Chaitra Navratri wishes: 2021 Chaitra Navratri starts today. ''May you have a blessed Navratri''

Happy Chaitra Navratri wishes: ''Wish you Happy Navratri and a great year ahead!''

Happy Chaitra Navratri wishes: ''May this Chaitra Navratri bring prosperity in your life.''

Happy Chaitra Navratri 2021!