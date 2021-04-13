Happy Chaitra Navratri: Wishes, Messages, SMS, Images And Wallpapers

Highlights
- The auspicious Chaitra Navratri starts today
- PM Modi greeted the nation on Chaitra Navratri today
- Happy Chaitra Navratri, have a safe Navratri
Chaitra Navratri starts today. One of the most auspicious time of the year, Chaitra Navratri celebrates the vibrant spring and the nine forms of Goddess Durga or Shakti are worshipped during the nine days. Prime Minister Narendra Modi greeted people on the occassion of Chaitra Navratri today. The two main Navratris - Chaitra Navratri and Shardiya Navratri - are linked to the changing of seasons and sowing and harvesting of crops. Mesha Sankranti in mid-April marks the beginning of Chaitra Navratri and the traditional New Year in the states like Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Odisha, Punjab, West Bengal and Assam. On this day, the Sun enters the Aries zodiac sign or Mesha rashi.