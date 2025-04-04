Ram Navami 2025: Date, Time, And Worship Methods For The Auspicious Occasion

Ram Navami, the festival celebrating the birth of Lord Ram, will be observed on April 6, 2025, marking the ninth day of the Chaitra Shukla Paksha. This annual event is celebrated with much enthusiasm and devotion across India, as it holds deep religious significance for Hindus. According to sacred scriptures, Lord Ram was born to Mother Kaushalya on this day, under the Punarvasu Nakshatra and Cancer Lagna, which is why the day is of great importance to devotees.

The auspicious time for Ram Navami in 2025 begins with the Navami Tithi starting on April 5, 2025, at 7:26 PM and concluding on April 6, 2025, at 7:22 PM. The midday Muhurta, an ideal time for performing the worship rituals, will occur between 11:08 AM and 1:39 PM, with the most significant moment falling at 12:24 PM. The duration of this Muhurta is 2 hours and 31 minutes, offering devotees ample time for worship.

Ram Navami Puja Guide: How to Observe the Holy Day

To commemorate the birth of Lord Rama, devotees can observe a day of spiritual reflection and worship. Here's a comprehensive guide to help you make the most of this auspicious day:

Fasting and Worship

- If possible, keep a fast on this day to demonstrate your devotion.

- Offer sattvic (pure) items to Lord Rama, such as fruits, flowers, and other sacred offerings.

Puja Rituals

- Perform the Aarti of Lord Ram to seek his blessings.

- Recite sacred texts like Ramcharitmanas, Ramayana, Shri Ram Stuti, and Ram Raksha Stotra.

- Chant the name of Lord Rama, as it holds immense spiritual significance.

Chanting the Name of Lord Rama

- You can chant "Shri Ram Jai Ram Jai Jai Ram" or "Siya Ram Jai Ram Jai Jai Ram" to invoke Lord Rama's blessings.

- There's no specific rule or timing for chanting the name of Lord Rama; you can do it anytime, anywhere.