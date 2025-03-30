Happy Ugadi 2025: Top Wishes, Quotes, Messages To Share On Telugu New Year

Happy Ugadi 2025: Ugadi, also known as Yugadi, marks the first day of the new year according to the traditional calendars followed in Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, and Telangana. It is a festival deeply rooted in South India's cultural heritage, celebrated with floral decorations, traditional rituals, and festive delicacies.
When is Ugadi Celebrated?
Ugadi falls on the first day of Chaitra, the first month of the Hindu lunisolar calendar. While it usually occurs in April, this year, it will be celebrated on March 30.
Significance of Ugadi
The word 'Yuga' means era, and 'Adi' means beginning. Much like other New Year celebrations, Ugadi symbolizes fresh starts, prosperity, and hope for the year ahead. It is a time for reflection, renewal, and joyous celebrations.
Celebrate this special occasion by sharing warm wishes, messages, and greetings with your loved ones!
Happy Ugadi 2025: Wishes and Quotes
- Wishing you a prosperous and joyous Ugadi! May this New Year bring happiness, success, and good health.
- May the festival of Ugadi bring new hope, positivity, and success in your life. Happy Ugadi 2025!
- May your life be as vibrant as the colors of Ugadi Pachadi. Wishing you a blessed Ugadi!
- On this auspicious day, may your home be filled with joy and prosperity. Happy Ugadi!
- Let's welcome the new year with hope, peace, and happiness. Wishing you a wonderful Ugadi!
- May the festivities of Ugadi fill your life with joy, peace, and prosperity. Happy Ugadi to you and your loved ones!
- As we celebrate Ugadi, may the new year bring you fresh beginnings, great opportunities, and lots of happiness.
- May this Ugadi mark the start of a new chapter in your life filled with success, joy, and prosperity. Have a wonderful year ahead!
- Happy Ugadi! May the fragrance of the flowers, the sweetness of the mangoes, and the love of your family fill your life with joy.
- Ugadi is a time for fresh beginnings. May you find success in all your new ventures and joy in every moment of the year.
- As the new year begins, may your life be blessed with love, laughter, and unforgettable moments. Happy Ugadi!
- Wishing you a year full of love, good health, and prosperity. May Ugadi bring peace and happiness into your life.
- Happy Ugadi to you and your family! May the new year bring with it new beginnings, new aspirations, and countless blessings.
Track Latest News Live on NDTV.com and get news updates from India and around the world