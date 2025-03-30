Happy Ugadi 2025: Top Wishes, Quotes, Messages To Share On Telugu New Year

Happy Ugadi 2025: Ugadi, also known as Yugadi, marks the first day of the new year according to the traditional calendars followed in Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, and Telangana. It is a festival deeply rooted in South India's cultural heritage, celebrated with floral decorations, traditional rituals, and festive delicacies.

When is Ugadi Celebrated?

Ugadi falls on the first day of Chaitra, the first month of the Hindu lunisolar calendar. While it usually occurs in April, this year, it will be celebrated on March 30.

Significance of Ugadi

The word 'Yuga' means era, and 'Adi' means beginning. Much like other New Year celebrations, Ugadi symbolizes fresh starts, prosperity, and hope for the year ahead. It is a time for reflection, renewal, and joyous celebrations.

Celebrate this special occasion by sharing warm wishes, messages, and greetings with your loved ones!

Happy Ugadi 2025: Wishes and Quotes