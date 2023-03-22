Ugadi 2023: Inside Chiranjeevi And Upasana's Celebrations With Family

Chiranjeevi shared this image. (courtesy: KChiruTweets)

On the occasion of Ugadi, megastar Chiranjeevi shared pictures from his festivities along with family on his social media profile on Wednesday. In the picture, shared by Chiranjeevi, he can be seen sitting next to wife Surekha Konidala. The picture also features their daughter-in-law Upasana, who is expecting her first child with RRR star Ram Charan. Chiranjeevi wrote in the caption: "Happy Shobhakrit Nama Ugadi to all." "#HappyUgadi," he added. Ram Charan is MIA from the picture.

Take a look at Chiranjeevi's tweet here:

Earlier this month, Upasana attended the 95th Oscars with husband Ram Charan in Los Angeles, where RRR song Naatu Naatu won the Best Original Song. Sharing a picture, she wrote: "Oscar Love #oscar2023. Thank you SS Rajamouli Garu and family We are here for India."

Ram Charan and Upasana announced that they are expecting a baby in an Instagram post last year. The statement from the family read: "With the blessings of Shri Hanuman Ji, we are delighted to share that Upasana and Ram Charan are expecting their first child. With love and gratitude Surekha and Chiranjeevi Konideli, Shobana and Anil Kamineni."

Ram Charan and Upasana have been married since 2012. Ram Charan was last seen in a lead role in the hugely successful RRR. The actor will next be seen in Shankar's untitled project, which also features Kiara Advani.

Chiranjeevi, who debuted on the big screen in 1978, has acted in over 150 films. He has featured in several hit movies some of which are Swayam Krushi, Rudraveena, Indra and Aapathbandavudu. The megastar was last seen in Waltair Veerayya. Before that he was seen in GodFather alongside Nayanthara.